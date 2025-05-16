Series Preview: Sounds, RailRiders Square off for Very First Time

NASHVILLE - The Sounds return to First Horizon Park for the final homestand in May and will host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A, New York Yankees) as the two teams will play their first ever series against one another. Action begins on Tuesday, May 20th and will run through Memorial Day weekend with more gate giveaways, theme nights, and specialty jerseys.

The series will be the first visit to Nashville for a Yankees' Triple-A affiliate since 1991 when the Columbus Clippers played a two-game series at Greer Stadium on July 7-8. The last time the Sounds played the Yankees in any location was August 5-7, 1991, at Cooper Stadium in Columbus.

Catch the start of the series with your four-legged friends as another Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday gets the homestand started. The first of two giveaways for the week will be the Brewskis Safari Hat giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates on Wednesday, May 21 with the team donning their powder blue specialty jerseys on field. The Sounds will host Teacher Appreciation Night on Thursday with a special ticket bundle courtesy of the Tennessee Lottery for all of our amazing educators. The Nashville Sounds Foundation will also honor the recipients of our scholarship program during the game. Fox 17 Friday Night Fireworks kicks off the weekend as the Sounds host Mental Health Night at the ballpark. The first 1,000 kids (12 & under) to the ballpark on Saturday, May 24 will receive a pair of our Youth Batting Gloves giveaway courtesy of First Horizon. The series wraps on Sunday, May 25 as the Sounds will honor those who have served our country with Salute to Armed Forces jerseys and hats on the field in partnership with Middle Tennessee State University. The Salute to Armed Forces ticket bundle provides the opportunity to purchase a game ticket only OR a game ticket and a commemorative shirt.

A full rundown of other promotions and festivities for the series can be found below:

Tuesday, May 20 vs. Scranton - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin Tuesday - Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the game on Tuesdays. All dog ticket proceeds will benefit local animal nonprofit organizations. Please note that all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination. Limit one dog per human.

Wednesday, May 21 vs. Scranton - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Brewskis Safari Hat Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi - The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game. All bingo cards will include a redeemable coupon for a small Pepsi fountain drink from the concession stand. Winning bingo boards can be turned into the Music Bingo prize table and includes tickets, merchandise, and gift cards from local Nashville business and team sponsors. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday - Fans can purchase four (4) select section tickets, four (4) hot dogs, and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets are now available on Ticketmaster. Fans will still show their Kroger app at the ticket office to receive the voucher for hot dogs and sodas or to purchase this excellent deal.

Thursday, May 22 vs. Scranton - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - The Sounds will wear their throwback uniforms on the field and fans can enjoy discounted Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products in the stands.

Teacher Appreciation Night courtesy of the Tennessee Lottery - Join the Sounds for an unforgettable evening dedicated to the incredible educators who inspire us every day! We're offering 1 free ticket with purchase, just for our amazing teachers. Gather your favorite colleagues and enjoy a night of fun, friendship, and baseball magic! Let's make this a night to remember. Grab your tickets, bring your best cheer, and help us celebrate the superheroes of the classroom!

Nashville Sounds Foundation Scholarship Program recipients will be recognized with an in-game presentation.

Friday, May 23 vs. Scranton - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Fox 17 - Kickoff the start of the weekend with the Sounds and watch the Nashville skyline light up with postgame fireworks.

Mental Health Night - We all need a mental break sometimes. Surrounded by the sights and sounds of the ballpark-cheering fans, the crack of the bat, and the smell of stadium snacks-This night will provide a chance to unwind, be present, and enjoy the moment. Join the Nashville Sounds on Mental Health night for an emotional and mental recharge. The Sounds will have a smash car present if fans want to grab a bat - or other things - and swing for the fences. All smash car proceeds will go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). A mental health plaza will be located underneath the scoreboard providing additional information and resources.

Saturday, May 24 vs. Scranton - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Youth Batting Gloves Giveaway presented by First Horizon (Kids 12 & under)

Hit City Saturday - The roar of the crowd gets loudest on Saturday nights at First Horizon Park. Enjoy live entertainment under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Sunday, May 25 vs. Scranton - 2:05 p.m.

Gates Open at 1:00 p.m.

Salute to Armed Forces Day presented by MTSU - Join the Nashville Sounds as we honor all the brave men and women who have served our country this Memorial Day Weekend. The Nashville Sounds will take the field in specialty military themed jerseys on on-field hat and are proud to offer a Salute to Armed Forces Day ticket bundle. The Nashville Sounds will recognize and honor Army Captain and Vietnam Veteran Horace Stogner on-field pregame.

Player autographs on the concourse pregame starting at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday Family Fun Day with postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon Bank







