Otto Lopez to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville

May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins infielder Otto Lopez will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday when the Jumbo Shrimp play the Norfolk Tides at 6:35 p.m. at Harbor Park.

Lopez was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 4 with a right ankle sprain, retroactive to May 3. Thus far in 2025, he has played in 30 games for the Marlins and slashed .229/.294/.330/624, walking 10 times while driving in 11.

Born in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic before spending part of his childhood in Montreal, Lopez was originally signed by the Toronto Blue Jays on July 4, 2016 as an international free agent. He played in Toronto's system before making his major league debut for the Blue Jays on August 17, 2021 in a game against the Washington Nationals.

In 2022, Lopez was 6-for-9 at the plate in eight games with Toronto. He played the entirety of the 2023 campaign with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons in Western New York, slashing .258/.313/.343/.656 with nine doubles, six triples, two home runs, 35 RBIs, 48 runs and 13 steals in 84 games.

He was dealt to San Francisco on February 13, 2024 and began the season with Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants designated him for assignment on April 1, 2024 and he was claimed off waivers on April 4, 2024 by Miami.

Lopez played in 10 games for Jacksonville in 2024, slashing .436/.488/.718 with 11 walks. He was recalled to Miami on April 15, where he played in a career-high 117 major league games.

Lopez is the eighth Marlin to rehab in Jacksonville in 2025. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (April 1-April 10), right-hander Declan Cronin (April 10-April 18), outfielder Jesús Sánchez (April 10-April 15), infielder Connor Norby (April 12-April 17), catcher Nick Fortes (May 1-4), left-hander Ryan Weathers (May 2-14) and outfielder Derek Hill (May 7-May 12), have also rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025.







International League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.