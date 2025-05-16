Senger and Singleton Homer as Syracuse Beats Lehigh Valley, 8-5, on Friday Night
May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - With a pair of three-run homers, the Syracuse Mets' offense powered them to an 8-5 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Syracuse hit two three-run home runs in the game en route to the win.
Syracuse (19-24) jumped on Lehigh Valley (30-13) early with four runs in the top of the first inning. Reliever Devin Sweet got the fill-in start for the IronPigs, and the Mets soured Sweet's start. Jared Young led off with a walk and moved to second on a groundout. With two outs, Jon Singleton ripped an RBI single to score Young and put the Mets ahead, 1-0. After Donovan Walton drew a walk, there were two runners on for Hayden Senger, who smashed a three-run homer that extended the Syracuse lead to 4-0.
The IronPigs tacked on two runs across the third and fourth innings to make it 4-2, but the Mets offense heated back up in the fifth. After walks to Drew Gilbert and Joey Meneses, Jon Singleton left the yard with his team-leading eighth home run of the season and gave Syracuse a 7-2 lead. Later in the inning, Walton walked, and Gilberto Celestino drove him in with an RBI single to extend the lead to 8-2.
Lehigh Valley got two more runs back in the sixth and scored another in the ninth to make it an 8-5 game, but the Mets held the lead to secure its first victory of the series.
On the mound, Syracuse starting pitcher Blade Tidwell tossed five innings and allowed one earned run with six strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, Rico Garcia recorded four outs, all from strikeouts, without allowing a run.
The Mets continue their six-game series against the IronPigs Saturday night with game four. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Hayden Senger of the Syracuse Mets
(Kylie Richelle)
