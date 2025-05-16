Red Wings Top Bulls 10-6

May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings built a 10-1 lead after five innings, then fended off the Durham Bulls 10-6 at Innovative Field on Friday night.

The Red Wings (11-30) broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the fourth against Ian Seymour (L, 4-2), then broke the game open in the fifth. Rochester batted around for the second straight inning, scoring six times against reliever Anotnio Menendez and Cole Wilcox.

Trailing 10-1 in the seventh, Durham (27-16) rallied. Jamie Westbrook was hit by a pitch, with Tre Morgan and Tanner Murray each singling to load the bases. Bob Seymour drew a walk to force Westbrook home. Then Brock Jones, pinch-hitting for Eloy Jimenez, cracked a grand slam to pull the Bulls to within 10-6.

Durham stranded two baserunners in both the eighth and ninth.

Despite the loss, the Bulls remain three games behind first place Lehigh Valley, which lost at Syracuse Friday night.

How It Happened: The Red Wings' three-run fourth was ignited by a safety squeeze bunt by JT Arruda that tipped off of Seymour's glove to bring home the tie-breaking run. A run-scoring single followed, then a dropped pop fly by Jamie Westbrook brought home another. Menendez entered behind Seymour to strand the bases loaded to get the final out, but Menendez permitted five runs in the following inning.

Seymour's Start: With his 3 2/3 inning start, Ian Seymour tossed his shortest outing of the season. Seymour had gone at least five innings in every outing. Seymour reclaimed the IL strikeout lead, fanning five, giving him 60 - one more than Nashville's Jacob Misiorowski.

What's Next: The Bulls play the fifth game of their series against the Red Wings on Saturday night at 6:45 PM ET. Logan Workman (3-2, 3.73) is slated to oppose lefty Andrew Alvarez (0-5, 5.35).

