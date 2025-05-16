Bisons Fall 10-3 to Worcester on Friday Night

Buffalo, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons struggled against Worcester Red Sox starter Robert Stock and two home runs from Phillip Sikes were instrumental in the WooSox 10-3 victory over Buffalo at Sahlen Field on Friday night.

This game got off to a slow start as Easton Lucas and Stock, the starters for Buffalo and Worcester, respectively, worked to retire the first 13 batters of the game in order.

In the top of the third, Karson Simas singled through the hole on the left side with one out, then Sikes launched his first home run of the season to left to get the WooSox on the board first, 2-0. After Roman Anthony and Vaughn Grissom singled with one out, Nate Eaton brought Anthony home with a two-out line-drive single to center to make it 3-0. Trayce Thompson followed, scoring Grissom from second on a soft-liner single to left to extend the lead to 4-0 as Worcester batted around.

In the bottom of the third, Rainer Nunez worked a walk for Buffalo's first baserunner of the game, but was quickly erased via an inning-ending ground-ball double play.

Yasmani Grandal led off the fourth inning for Worcester with his second homer of the season, a fly ball to left to make it 5-0. Sikes connected for a solo homer, his second of the game and the season, on a fly ball to left center with one out, extending the lead to 6-0.

Anthony followed that up with a walk to spell the end of Lucas's day. The southpaw struck out five batters in his ninth start of the season. With the bases loaded, Eaton made it 7-0 as he scored Anthony with a sac fly to left against Andrew Bash.

Alan Roden led off the bottom of the fourth with a walk for Buffalo and stole his second base of the season with two out. Orelvis Martinez then picked up the Herd's first hit of the game by grounding one off the second-base bag. Roden scored Buffalo's first run on the play, aided by an errant throw to third by Karson Simas.

Ali Sanchez picked up the Bisons' second hit in the bottom of the fifth, grounding one under the glove of Grissom at first, but he would stay at first base.

Eaton drove in Sikes with an infield single with two outs in the top of the sixth and Anthony scored on the same play via a throwing error after Dillon Tate walked the bases loaded to make it 9-1 Worcester. Nathan Hickey added an RBI after that with a double down the left-field line to make it 10-1.

Andrew Bash, Josh Walker, Kevin Gowdy and Tommy Nance combined for four and two-thirds scoreless innings in relief of Lucas for the Herd.

Martinez walked to begin Buffalo's half of the seventh, then Riley Tirotta doubled down the left-field line to score him, trimming the deficit to eight at 10-2. Four players each reached base twice for the Bisons.

Christian Bethancourt drove in Tirotta from third with an infield single to short with two out in the bottom of the ninth to chop the deficit down to 10-3.

The two teams will meet for the fifth game of their six-game series at 1:05 p.m. at Sahlen Field Saturday afternoon. Buffalo's starter is yet to be announced. You can listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and bisons.com starting at 12:45 p.m.







