May 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul

May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (22-17) vs. ST. PAUL SAINTS (21-18)

May 16 - 7:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Peter Solomon (0-1, 3.12) vs. RHP Tyler Beede (1-0, 3.60)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs take on the St. Paul Saints in the fifth game of a seven-game series...right-hander Peter

Solomon will make his fourth start of the season for Iowa...right-hander Zebby Matthews is slated to start for St. Paul.

WE BRING THE BROOM: The Iowa Cubs swept a doubleheader over St. Paul yesterday by scores of 8-2 and 8-7...in game one, Carlos Pérez went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI... James Triantos tallied four RBI... Connor Noland worked 6.0 frames and allowed two runs with eight strikeouts...in game two, Matt Shaw hit two home runs and Jonathon Long had three hits.

MATTY ICE: Matt Shaw hit both a leadoff home run and a walk-off home run in game two yesterday...it marked for the first leadoff homer for the I-Cubs since Miles Mastrobuoni on June 13, 2024 at Columbus and the first walk-off home run since Chase Strumpf on July 5, 2024 vs. Omaha...at the Major League level, a player has hit a walk-off home run and a leadoff homer in the same game just five times since 1957, last done by Arizona's Chris Young on Aug. 7, 2010.

PINCH ME: Carlos Pérez was called upon to pinch hit in the seventh inning and homered to tie the game and force extra innings...it marked the first pinch-hit homer for Iowa since Moises Ballesteros hit a pinch-hit grand slam on July 28, 2024 vs. Indianapolis.

SHUT DOWN: The Iowa Cubs had their third shutout win of the season last Thursday evening, following a 2-0 win on April 13 at Toledo and a 1-0 win over St. Paul on April 19...Iowa had six shutouts during the 2024 campaign.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?: Despite being in third place in the International League West Division, the I-Cubs are tied for the best run differential in the International League West Division with Nashville (+56)...just two teams have a better run differential than Iowa in the entire International League, Lehigh Valley (+91) and Durham (+65).

GO LONG: Jonathon Long extended his hit streak to eight games yesterday and his on-base streak to 13 games...Long ranks among International League leaders in hits (1st, 52), batting average (3rd, .364), total bases (T-5th 72), RBI (T-7th, 29) and on-base percentage (T-9th, .429).

WALK-A-THON: Wednesday, Iowa and St. Paul issued a total of 19 walks with Iowa having 10...it is tied for the most walks of the season for the I-Cubs following March 29, 2025 vs. Omaha.

A COUPLE OF DEBUTS: Moises Ballesteros was called up by the Cubs prior to Tuesday night's game and went 0-for-4...Bally played in 34 games with Iowa before his promotion and batted .368 (50-for-136) with 12 extra-base hits and 18 RBI...Mo Baller also hit in 19 consecutive games from April 11-May 3...on Saturday, Cade Horton made his Major League debut at Citi Field and worked 4.0 innings and allowed three runs on four hits with five strikeouts...Cade became the first cub since Shota Imanaga on to win his MLB debut since April 1, 2024 vs. Colorado.

EXTRA EXTRA: Iowa infielder Ben Cowles hit his 12th double of the season in game two yesterday, which is tied for fourth-most in the International League...Cowles has seven extra-base hits in his last 11 games.

GETTING IT DONE: Jonathon Long tallied six RBI yesterday as part of a three-hit game...he is one of nine players in the International League to have a game with at least six RBI...Long became the first I-Cub with a six-RBI game since Jared Young on Aug. 30, 2023 at Toledo.

VS. ST. PAUL: Iowa and St. Paul are set to play one more time in the first half of the season in St. Paul on July 8-13...the two teams have played nine games this season and Iowa has won six of them...in the second half both teams are set to play one more time during the 2025 season in St. Paul from August 5-10... Jonathon Long is batting .515 (17-for-33) with three doubles, 11 RBI and five walks against the Saints this season.







