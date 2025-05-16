Nick Gonzales Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis

May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that second baseman Nick Gonzales is set to begin a major league rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians as they continue a six-game series against the Louisville Bats tonight at 7:05 PM. He is the sixth rehabber assigned to Indy this season following infielder Jared Triolo, right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman, first baseman Spencer Horwitz, right-handed pitcher Dauri Moreta and catcher/first baseman Endy Rodríguez.

Gonzales, 25, was placed on the 10-day injured list on March 28 with a non-displaced left ankle fracture. He sustained the injury during Opening Day on March 27 at Miami after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning. He excelled in 94 games with Pittsburgh last season, hitting .270 (97-for-359) with 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 49 RBI. Across in 130 career games with Pittsburgh since debuting in 2023, he owns a .256 batting average (122-for-477) with 27 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 64 RBI.

The Tucson, Ariz. native also spent 34 games with the Indians during the 2024 season, hitting .356 (48-for-135) with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 RBI. He owns a lifetime .301 clip (154-for-512) in 133 career Triple-A games.

Gonzales was selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of New Mexico State University (Las Cruces, N.M.).

