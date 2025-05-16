Nick Gonzales Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis
May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that second baseman Nick Gonzales is set to begin a major league rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians as they continue a six-game series against the Louisville Bats tonight at 7:05 PM. He is the sixth rehabber assigned to Indy this season following infielder Jared Triolo, right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman, first baseman Spencer Horwitz, right-handed pitcher Dauri Moreta and catcher/first baseman Endy Rodríguez.
Gonzales, 25, was placed on the 10-day injured list on March 28 with a non-displaced left ankle fracture. He sustained the injury during Opening Day on March 27 at Miami after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning. He excelled in 94 games with Pittsburgh last season, hitting .270 (97-for-359) with 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 49 RBI. Across in 130 career games with Pittsburgh since debuting in 2023, he owns a .256 batting average (122-for-477) with 27 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 64 RBI.
The Tucson, Ariz. native also spent 34 games with the Indians during the 2024 season, hitting .356 (48-for-135) with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 RBI. He owns a lifetime .301 clip (154-for-512) in 133 career Triple-A games.
Gonzales was selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of New Mexico State University (Las Cruces, N.M.).
Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.
International League Stories from May 16, 2025
- Red Wings Top Bulls 10-6 - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings Slug Their Way Back into the Win Column Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Fall to the Stripers After Building Big Lead - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Overcome Six-Run Deficit to Beat Charlotte 7-6 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sikes Socks Two Homers, WooSox Win Big in Buffalo - Worcester Red Sox
- Senger and Singleton Homer as Syracuse Beats Lehigh Valley, 8-5, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Toledo Takes Game Four against Scranton Behind Strong Relief and Timely Hitting - Toledo Mud Hens
- Toledo Holds off RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Fall 10-3 to Worcester on Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs Winning Streak Snapped by Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats vs. Indians Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- May 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Nick Gonzales Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- Give Blood, Get Tickets Bisons Team up with Connect Life to Offer 2 Free Tickets with May Donation - Buffalo Bisons
- Series Preview: Sounds, RailRiders Square off for Very First Time - Nashville Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 16, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Star Wars Night Returns Saturday, May 31, Including Jabba, Ahsoka Jerseys, Fireworks & More - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Host LEGO® NINJAGO® 'Free Building Event' Before June 14 Game against Columbus - Buffalo Bisons
- Otto Lopez to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- The Summer 6-Pack Is Here - Columbus Clippers
- Shawn Bowman Named New Indianapolis Indians Field Manager - Indianapolis Indians
- Chasers Comeback Falls Short in 14-10 Loss to Clippers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Wild Night in Nebraska Ends in a Clippers Victory - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Bats vs. Indians Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
- Nick Gonzales Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis
- Shawn Bowman Named New Indianapolis Indians Field Manager
- Horwitz Homers as Indy Takes Down Louisville, 7-4
- Billy Cooks up Game-Winning RBI with Ninth-Inning Walk-Off