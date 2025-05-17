Bats Swept by Indians in Doubleheader

May 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - The Louisville Bats dropped both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Indianapolis Indians, extending their losing streak to five. Both Louisville starters lasted less than two innings, and the bullpen shouldered a taxing workload that ultimately took its toll.

Both Indianapolis starters, on the other hand, took care of business. Game one starter Thomas Harrington (W, 2-3) came out dealing, striking out the side.

For the Bats, Rhett Lowder (L, 0-1) got the nod in game one, continuing his rehab assignment with his second Triple-A start. Although Lowder fanned the leadoff hitter, that was the lone out he recorded as things spiraled out of control.

A walk and an infield single put two on for Indianapolis, and Jack Suwinski cleared the bases with a 424-foot three-run blast to right. The Indians wasted no time putting traffic on the bases again with back-to-back singles, ending Lowder's outing. In one-third of an inning, Lowder surrendered four runs on four hits. Alan Busenitz took over, and while an inherited runner scored on a sacrifice fly, Busenitz limited the damage to that. Still, Indianapolis' tear put the Bats in a 4-0 hole.

The Indians continued their offensive surge in the second, again using the long ball to do so. A two-run homer off Endy Rodríguez's bat extended Indianapolis' lead to six.

With the bullpen called upon so early, the Bats brought Drew Parrish in, his first relief appearance this season. Parrish worked a scoreless frame.

Silenced by Harrington through three innings, Louisville finally broke through and began chipping away in the fourth. A walk and single put runners on the corners, and Ivan Johnson plated the Bats' first run with a double. Jack Rogers followed suit with a double of his own, bringing home two runs to cut the deficit in half, 6-3.

Parrish pitched a second frame, sitting the Indians down 1-2-3 in the fourth inning. The Bats' offense continued to claw back in the fifth. Francisco Urbaez hit a one-out triple and scored on an Edwin Ríos' sacrifice fly, making it a two-run game.

While Louisville's bullpen kept the Indians off the board from the third inning on, the damage in the opening two frames proved insurmountable. Hurtubise singled in the seventh, bringing the tying run to the plate but Isaac Mattson (S, 4) sat down the next two hitters to secure the 6-4 victory for the Indians.

Looking to split the doubleheader, the Bats jumped on Indianapolis starter Mike Burrows (W, 2-1) right away. Jacob Hurtubise reached on catcher's interference, and Ríos smashed a homer to dead center, putting Louisville up 2-0 with his sixth big fly of the year. However, the Bats' hopes of a doubleheader split were short-lived as their starting pitching again stalled.

Following a clean first inning, Bats starter Adam Plutko (L, 0-2) faltered in the second. After a quick out, Indianapolis loaded the bases with two singles and a walk. Plutko couldn't find his command, walking in a run to cut Louisville's lead in half. Surrendering a two-run single to the next batter erased the Bats' lead entirely. Another single plated the fourth Indianapolis run and ended Plutko's outing after 1.1 innings. Yosver Zulueta took over, getting the final two outs and stranding the inherited runners.

Zulueta returned in the third and struggled with his command, beginning the frame with back-to-back walks. A fielder's choice and sacrifice fly brought a run home, and an error by Bryson Brigman kept the Indians' inning alive. Lenny Torres Jr. relieved Zulueta with two on and two out, and Indianapolis made Louisville pay for Brigman's error. A walk loaded the bases, and a double by Jack Suwinski cleared them, making it 8-2.

Sam Moll, Evan Kravetz and Zach Maxwell each tossed a scoreless frame, but with the early pitching woes and the Bats' silent offense, it didn't matter. Rios, going 3-for-3 with a homer and a double, was a bright spot for Louisville. However, the rest of the team struggled to contribute. After putting two runs on the board in the first frame, the Indians held Louisville scoreless to secure the 8-2 victory. Between the two losses, Louisville called on 11 arms, completely depleting its bullpen.

The Bats (19-24) look to salvage the series finale against the Indians (25-17) on Sunday afternoon and snap a five-game losing streak. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET at Victory Field with Nick Curran on the call for Sports Talk 790.







