Basallo Puts On Hitting Clinic In Loss
May 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (14-25) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (25-15), 6-4, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk led 4-1 entering the eighth inning, but gave up four runs in the eighth and one run in the ninth to drop the series opener.
It was all Samuel Basallo Tuesday night, starting with a three-run homer in the first inning. In the third, he would hit a solo shot for his second homer of the night to total six on the season. In his third at bat, he hit a double that hit off the top of the wall that measured at 403 feet. The ball likely would have left the park if the wind was not blowing in. Basallo finished the game 3-for-4 with the three extra-base hits.
Jacksonville scored their first run on an RBI single by Heriberto Hernandez in the fourth. The four-run inning came on five hits, highlighted by the go-ahead two-run single by Jack Winkler to take the 5-4 lead. Joe Mack capped the scoring for Jacksonville, sealing the 6-4 win over the Tides.
Game two of the series starts tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. RHP Thaddeus Ward (2-3, 5.65) is on the mound for Norfolk, while RHP Freddy Tarnok (2-0, 4.68) will throw for Jacksonville.
International League Stories from May 13, 2025
- I-Cubs Drop First Game of Series to St. Paul 6-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Win for 11th Time in Last 13 with 6-4 Victory over I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Bubba Chandler Fans Eight Batters in Series Opening Victory over Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Basallo Puts On Hitting Clinic In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Four-Run Eighth Vaults Jacksonville by Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Young Homers Twice But Syracuse Falls to Lehigh Valley, 7-3, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Can't Find Clutch Hit in 3-1 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Jimenez's Four Knocks Lead Bulls to 3-1 Extra-Inning Win over Red Wing - Durham Bulls
- 'Pigs Pull Away from Mets Late for Fifth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Blanked by Toledo in Series Opener - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Toledo Dominates in 7-0 Tuesday Win at Scranton - Toledo Mud Hens
- WooSox Rally Past Bisons in Slugfest, 10-7 - Buffalo Bisons
- Mayer Caps off Six-Run Comeback with Game-Winning Homer - Worcester Red Sox
- Redbirds and Sounds Postponed Due to Wet Field Conditions - Memphis Redbirds
- May 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- On Deck at the Vic: Prospects Weekend Returns to Victory Field May 16-18 - Indianapolis Indians
- Montgomery Nets Two Hits in Knights 8-5 Win - Charlotte Knights
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 13, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Charlotte Pulls Away Late to Defeat Gwinnett 8-5 - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.