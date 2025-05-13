Basallo Puts On Hitting Clinic In Loss

May 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (14-25) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (25-15), 6-4, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk led 4-1 entering the eighth inning, but gave up four runs in the eighth and one run in the ninth to drop the series opener.

It was all Samuel Basallo Tuesday night, starting with a three-run homer in the first inning. In the third, he would hit a solo shot for his second homer of the night to total six on the season. In his third at bat, he hit a double that hit off the top of the wall that measured at 403 feet. The ball likely would have left the park if the wind was not blowing in. Basallo finished the game 3-for-4 with the three extra-base hits.

Jacksonville scored their first run on an RBI single by Heriberto Hernandez in the fourth. The four-run inning came on five hits, highlighted by the go-ahead two-run single by Jack Winkler to take the 5-4 lead. Joe Mack capped the scoring for Jacksonville, sealing the 6-4 win over the Tides.

Game two of the series starts tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. RHP Thaddeus Ward (2-3, 5.65) is on the mound for Norfolk, while RHP Freddy Tarnok (2-0, 4.68) will throw for Jacksonville.







International League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.