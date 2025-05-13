RailRiders Blanked by Toledo in Series Opener
May 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 7-0 to the Toledo Mud Hens in a rain-shortened game Tuesday night at PNC Field. Three Mud Hens pitchers combined to send the RailRiders to just their second shutout defeat of the season.
Toledo opened the scoring in the first with a pair of runs on four hits against Carlos Carrasco, who was making his Scranton/Wilkes-Barre debut. Jake Rogers doubled and scored on a two-base hit by Matt Vierling, who later crossed on a single by Manuel Margot.
The RailRiders were held in check by Lael Lockhart. The Mud Hens starter scattered five hits over six scoreless innings of work, striking out five and walking one.
Carrasco settled in after the first, allowing just a pair of hits and a walk over the remainder of his outing with four strikeouts.
Toledo doubled its lead in the fifth on a two-run homer by Akil Baddoo. The Mud Hens capped the offense with a three-run, eight-batter eighth, keyed by a two-run single from Bligh Madris.
Carrasco (0-1) took the loss while Lockhart (1-3) earned the win.
Jesus Rodriguez went 1-for-4 to extend his on-base streak to 22 straight in the loss.
Game two of this series is a STEM School Day, slated for an 11:05 A.M. first pitch. Sean Boyle gets the nod for the RailRiders against the Mud Hens and Nick Margevicius. Find out more about the upcoming schedule and promotions at www.swbrailriders.com .
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
19-19
