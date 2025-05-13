Montgomery Nets Two Hits in Knights 8-5 Win

May 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA- The Charlotte Knights opened up their six-game road trip on a high note Tuesday morning. The Knights led wire-to-wire and defeated the Gwinnett Stripers by a final score of 8-5. Charlotte has won five of their last seven contests and has moved into the top half of the IL East division

Colson Montgomery, playing in his first Knights game since April 27, delivered a first inning RBI single that helped the Knights strike an early blow. Corey Julks plated two with a first inning single as well as Charlotte jumped on Gwinnett's starting pitcher for three runs in the opening frame.

The Stripers answered with two runs in the bottom of the second; however, the Knights received RBI hits from Tristan Gray and Austin Slater in the top of the sixth inning. Those RBI singles extended the lead back to three runs at 5-2.

Gwinnett once again crept to with a run at 5-4. Bryan Ramos then ignited a two-out rally in the top of the seventh. Ramos walked, as did Dominic Fletcher. Andre Lipcius followed with a two-run double into the left field corner. Lipcius promptly crossed the plate when the next batter, Gray, delivered his second RBI hit of the game.

The Knights pitching was led by starter Mike Clevinger. Charlotte also received stellar relief pitching from Nick Nastrini, Keone Kela, Caleb Freeman, Justin Anderson, and Dan Altavilla. Altavilla pitched the ninth inning and earned his league-leading sixth save of the season.

Montgomery, Gray, and Lipcius combined for six on the Knights nine hits in the game.

Charlotte and Gwinnett are back in actions from Coolray Field on Wednesday night. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm ET.







