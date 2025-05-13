SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 13, 2025

May 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Toledo Mud Hens (18-21) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (19-18)

May 13, 2025 | Game 38 | Home Game 17 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:05 P.M.

LH Lael Lockhart (0-3, 5.17) vs. RH Carlos Carrasco (No Record)

Lockhart: Worked 5.0 scoreless in 5/07 ND vs. Iowa with 4 K & 2 BB (2-1 Mud Hens walk-off)

Carrasco: Making SWB Debut; Went 2-2 for NY Yankees with 5.91 ERA over 32 IP in eight app.

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (May 11, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders shut out the Rochester Red Wings 12-0 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. The RailRiders used four pitchers to blank the Red Wings, breaking the game open with a six-run sixth inning to secure the series-winning victory.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took an early 3-0 lead in the first off Rochester starter Andrew Alvarez. After the RailRiders loaded the bases, Alex Jackson plated Jesús Rodriguez with a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 edge. The RailRiders went out in front 2-0 on an errant throw, scoring Yankees #12 Prospect Everson Pereira. An RBI base hit from Dominic Smith sent Bryan De La Cruz across for a three-run advantage. The RailRiders extended the lead in the home half of the fifth. Andrew Velazquez walked to lead off the inning, and Rodriguez tripled him home to go ahead four. A fielder's choice RBI single from Pereira plated Rodriguez for a 5-0 advantage, and Smith hit a sacrifice fly for a six-run lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre doubled the lead in the sixth, sending all nine batters to the plate. Andrew Shewmake singled to get the offense going, stealing second and taking third on an errant throw. Velazquez and Rodriguez walked to load the bases for MLB rehabber DJ LeMahieu, who reached on an error to score two for an 8-0 lead. With two aboard, Alex Jackson smashed a 373-foot bomb to left-center, giving SWB an eleven-run advantage. Smith tallied another run with a solo blast to right field, capping a six-run frame.

Winans (1-0) tossed five scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing three hits for his first win of the year. Brent Headrick, rehabber Jonathan Loáisiga, and Jake Woodford pitched combined for four scoreless frames to cap the bid. Alvarez (0-4) took the loss.

NEWCOMER- Carlos Carrasco makes his first start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after accepting an outright off the Yankees 40-man roster. The 38-year-old vet worked 32 innings for the Yankees over eight appearances, including six starts. Carrasco struck out 25 and walked ten, going 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA. Over 16 years in the Majors, Carrasco is 112-105 with a 4.18 ERA.

NOTHING BUT A NUMBER- Carlos Carrasco will be the oldest player to appear in a game for the RailRiders since Darren O'Day in June of 2021. O'Day made three rehab appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre that summer at 38 years and eight months. The last non-MLB rehabber who was older was catcher Erik Kratz, who played 46 games for the RailRiders in 2019 at age 39. Carrasco enters his first SWB appearance at 38 years of age plus one month.

OCCASIONAL OPPONENT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plays Toledo for the second straight year and hosts the Mud Hens for the first time since 2019. Toledo, the Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, brings a roster to town that includes three former RailRiders: pitcher Dietrich Enns (2016-17), 2016 IL MVP Ben Gamel (2015-16) and Jahmai Jones (2024). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lost the 2024 set at Fifth Third Field 4-2 but leads the all-time series 162 to 145. The RailRiders and Mud Hens split the last set between the teams at PNC Field with one win apiece with one rainout from May 10 through 12.

OB STREAK ROLLS ON- Jesús Rodríguez went 1-3 with a triple and a walk Sunday to extend his on-base streak to 21 straight games. It's the third-longest active streak in the International League entering play on Tuesday and tied for the seventh-longest overall in the league so far. Norfolk's Dylan Beavers reached in 30 consecutive games from April 1 through May 8.

SHUTOUT STORIES- Four Scranton/Wilkes-Barre arms combined to blank Rochester on Sunday, marking the sixth shutout over the first 27 games of the campaign. The RailRiders completed eight shutout bids last year and nine the year prior.

ONE OR THE OTHER- Over ten games against Rochester this season, the RailRiders have collected seven wins. Five were walk-offs and the other two were shutouts. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester meet for one more set at Innovative Field in July.

ACTIVATED- Cooper Hummel was activated off the 7-Day Injured List Saturday. The outfielder missed nearly a month, having been injured on a swing in the April 13 doubleheader against Rochester. Hummel went 1-for-4 in his first game off the IL, playing game one yesterday.

DOWN AND OUT- To open roster spots for Hummel and Carrasco, Grant Richardson was transferred to Somerset and McKinley Moore was placed on the Development List.

SLAM (DUH DAH DUH)- Jose Rojas hit his second grand slam this month in game two on Wednesday night. Rojas is now one of seven Scranton/Wilkes-Barre players to hit two grand slams in a single season and one of 12 to hit a pair in their SWB career, including RailRiders Manager Shelley Duncan and the franchise's all-time home run leader Gene Schall. Dominic Smith's grand slam on Saturday gives the RailRiders three in 2025. The team record for grand slams in a single season is eight, set in 2019. Billy Fleming, Trey Amburgey, Kyle Higashioka, Breyvic Valera, Mike Ford, Zack Zehner, Wendell Rijo and Gosuke Katoh each hit a grand slam that season.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York beat Seattle 11-5 on Monday. Trent Grisham homered twice and Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells added blasts to back Clarke Schmidt's first win of the season... Somerset fell 2-1 at Akron on Sunday. Bailey Dees struck out eight in the loss... Hudson Valley won its fifth straight, topping Wilmington 9-1. Roc Riggio, Brenny Escanio and Parks Harber all homered in the win... Tampa was walked-off 2-1 by Daytona. Owen Cobb drove in the lone Tarpons run.







