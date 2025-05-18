Six-Run First Powers 'Pigs to Series Win over Mets
May 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Syracuse, New York - A six-run first stood tall for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (31-14) in an 8-6 win over the Syracuse Mets (18-25), securing a series victory, on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.
Straight from the get-go, the 'Pigs offense was rolling. Otto Kemp doubled to start the game and Justin Crawford followed with a single. Buddy Kennedy doubled home Kemp before Payton Henry singled in both Crawford and Henry. With the bases loaded later in the inning, Erick Brito belted a three-run double, capping the six-run frame.
The Mets got on the board in the third on an RBI fielder's choice and added one more on a Donovan Walton RBI single in the fourth.
A two-run single for Rodolfo Castro put the 'Pigs back up six in the top of the fifth, but a Jon Singleton RBI double in the last of the frame cancelled out one of those runs.
A Jared Young two-run single made it 8-5 in the sixth and a sacrifice fly got the Mets to within two in the eighth. But Michael Mercado and Guillo Zuñiga (S, 1) sat down the final six Mets hitters in a row, striking out five of them, to finish it.
Joel Kuhnel (2-1) was credited with the win for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs in 1.2 innings on three hits, walking one. Zuñiga got his first save as a 'Pig, striking out the side.
Brandon Waddell (1-3) took the loss for the Mets, allowing six runs in two-thirds of an inning on five hits and a walk.
Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs begin a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday, May 20 at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 11:00 a.m.
