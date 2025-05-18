May 18: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints

May 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (24-17) vs. ST. PAUL SAINTS (21-20)

Sunday, May 18 - 1:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, Iowa

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-2, 5.46) vs. RHP Andrew Morris (1-1, 3.98)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs take on the St. Paul Saints in the final game of the seven-game series...left-hander JordanWicks will make his seventh start of the season for Iowa...right-hander Andrew Morris will make his eighth start for St. Paul.

WALK-OFF FASHION: The Iowa Cubs won their fifth straight game as Owen Caissie ripped a single into right center field and walked off the Saints with a 10-9 victory... Kevin Alcántara led the way as he went 3-of-5 with a home run and five RBIs on the night...St. Paul jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first four innings before Iowa stormed back...Caissie, Greg Allen, Carlos Pérez, and Chase Strumpf all contributed with at least one RBI as the comeback started in the fourth inning.

MATTY ICE: Matt Shaw hit two home runs in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday and homered twice again Friday night...he is one of three players in professional baseball to hit two home runs in consecutive games this season and is the first I-Cubs player to do so since Kyle

Schwarber on June 30-July 1, 2017.

PINCH ME: Carlos Pérez was called upon to pinch hit in the seventh inning and homered to tie the game and force extra innings on Thursday...it marked the first pinch-hit homer for Iowa since Moises Ballesteros hit a pinch-hit grand slam on July 28, 2024 vs. Indianapolis.

SHUT DOWN: The Iowa Cubs had their third shutout win of the season last Thursday evening, following a 2-0 win on April 13 at Toledo and a 1-0 win over St. Paul on April 19...Iowa had six shutouts during the 2024 campaign.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?: Despite being in third place in the International League West Division, the I-Cubs are tied for the best run differential in the International League West Division with Nashville (+54)...just two teams have a better run differential than Iowa in the entire International League, Lehigh Valley (+87) and Durham (+67).

GO LONG: Jonathon Long snapped his hit streak to nine games yesterday and his on-base streak to 14 games as he was pulled for Greg Allen ...Long leads the International League with 55 hits and ranks third with a .372 batting average.

PUNCHIES: The Iowa Cubs struck out a season-high 17 batters Friday night...marked the most by an I-Cubs team since Sept. 12, 2024 in which they struck out 18...just seven teams in the International League have struck out at least 17 in a game this season.

A COUPLE OF DEBUTS: Moises Ballesteros was called up by the Cubs prior to Tuesday night's game and went 0-for-4...Bally played in 34 games with Iowa before his promotion and batted .368 (50-for-136) with 12 extra-base hits and 18 RBI...Mo Baller also hit in 19 consecutive games from April 11-May 3...on Saturday, Cade Horton made his Major League debut at Citi Field and worked 4.0 innings and allowed three runs on four hits with five strikeouts...Cade became the first cub since Shota Imanaga on to win his MLB debut since April 1, 2024 vs. Colorado.

EXTRA EXTRA: Iowa infielder Ben Cowles hit his 12th double of the season in game two yesterday, which is tied for fourth-most in the International League...Cowles has seven extra-base hits in his last 11 games.

GETTING IT DONE: Jonathon Long tallied six RBIs Thursday as part of a three-hit game...he is one of nine players in the International League to have a game with at least six RBI...Long became the first I-Cub with a six-RBI game since Jared Young on Aug. 30, 2023 at Toledo.

VS. ST. PAUL: Iowa and St. Paul are set to play one more time in the first half of the season in St. Paul on July 8-13...the two teams have played 11 games this season and Iowa has won eight of them...in the second half both teams are set to play one more time during the 2025 season in St. Paul from August 5-10... Jonathon Long is batting .486 (17-for-35) with three doubles, 11 RBIs and five walks against the Saints this season.







