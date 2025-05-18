Big Sixth Inning Breezes Clippers to Victory

PAPILLION - The penultimate matchup of the Clippers series with the Storm Chasers on Saturday night at Werner Park was a must win for Columbus in hopes of earning a series split, as Omaha had taken three of the first four games.

After a scoreless first on both sides, the Clippers would jump out in front in the top of the second. Leadoff singles from Kyle Datres and Christian Cairo put two on for Jake Anchia. The ClipShow catcher lined a double to center, scoring both runners, and giving the ClipShow an early 2-0 lead.

Columbus starter Will Dion (W, 2-3) was unhittable through his first four innings. The former Baseball America Freshman All-American at McNeese State retired the first 13 batters he faced. That was broken up in the fifth when Nelson Velázquez sent a 3-1 slider over the left field wall. Dion surrendered another run in the sixth, but finished out the inning in line for the win with the Clippers in front.

They were in front because the offense exploded in the top half of the sixth. C.J. Kayfus, who went 3-4 at the dish on Saturday, led off the inning with a double. Datres followed up with his second single of the game and Cairo was hit by a pitch to load the bases. That's when Anchia came through again. The Miami, FL native singled through the middle, scoring Kayfus and Datres. After Yordys Valdes walked to re-load the bases, Petey Halpin extended the Clippers lead with a two-run double to right.

A strikeout and groundout put two away, Johnathan Rodríguez then drew a walk to load the bases for the third time. And for the third time, Columbus made them pay, this time off the bat of Kayfus. His single to left score two more, putting the ClipShow in front, 8-2.

Franco Aleman and Tanner Burns handled the final three innings on the mound for Columbus and they did so in shutout fashion. Aleman retired the side in order in the seventh, striking out all three batters he faced looking on 13 total pitches. Burns handled the eighth and ninth and only gave up two hits, while striking out two.

Continuing his MLB rehab assignment, Lane Thomas (wrist) collected his first extra base hit at the plate with a double in the first inning. Thomas was the designated hitter and finished 1-4 at the plate before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh.

Columbus improves to 18-23, Omaha drops to 19-23. The series finale set for Sunday afternoon at Werner Park, first pitch at 3:05 EDT.







