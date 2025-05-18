SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 18, 2025

May 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens (21-23) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (21-21)

May 18, 2025 | Game 43 | Home Game 22 | PNC Field | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

LH Lael Lockhart (1-3, 4.34) vs. RH Carlos Carrasco (0-1, 3.86)

Lockhart: Pitched 6.0 shutout innings in 5/13 Win @ SWB, allowing 5 H with 5 K & 1 BB (7-0 TOL)

Carrasco: Allowed 2 R on 6 H over 4.2 IP with 4 K & 1 BB in 5/13 Loss vs. TOL (7-0 Mud Hens in 8)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Toledo Mud Hens 7-2 Saturday afternoon at PNC Field. Jose Rojas hit his third grand slam of the season to help snap a two-game skid.

Toledo opened the offensive account with a run on back-to-back base hits in the second. Ryan Kriedler doubled and scored on a Brian Serven single for a 1-0 Mud Hens lead. DeSclafani walked a batter with two down before proceeding to retire the next seven in a row to close his outing. In the home half of the sixth, Jesus Rodriguez tripled off Bailey Horn and scored on a Dominic Smith single to even the game at one. With two outs, Cooper Hummel's sac fly plated Smith for a 2-1 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke the game open in the last of the eighth inning, loading the bases with one out against Chase Lee. Rojas launched a 1-2 sweeper 386 feet to the lawn in right-center for a 6-1 advantage. Braden Shewmake reached on a base hit and scored when Ismael Munguia tripled to extend the lead to six runs.

The Mud Hens capped the scoring with a run on an error in the ninth.

Anthony DeSclafani pitched four innings in his debut, striking out five. Brent Headrick pitched a scoreless fifth, allowing two hits but struck out three. Allan Winans (2-0) worked the final four frames for the win. Horn (0-1) was tagged with a blown save and the loss.

SOLID RETURN- Anthony DeSclafani allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts over four complete innings on Saturday; his first professional appearance in 665 days. The right-hander threw 50 pitches in his return and did not walk a batter.

VERSION TWO- Carlos Carrasco makes his second start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 38-year-old accepted an outright off the 40-man roster and made his RailRiders debut Tuesday in the series opener, allowing a pair of runs over 4.2 innings of work on 63 pitches.

SLAMBALL- Jose Rojas became the first player in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre history to hit three grand slams in a single season, and he has accomplished the feat in a matter of 17 days this month. Six players have hit two in a single calendar year, while five more hit two over their SWB careers, albeit not in the same season. The RailRiders have hit four this month. The team record for grand slams in a single season is eight, set in 2019. Billy Fleming, Trey Amburgey, Kyle Higashioka, Breyvic Valera, Mike Ford, Zack Zehner, Wendell Rijo and Gosuke Katoh each hit a grand slam that season.

IMPRESSIVE START ROLLS ON- Jesús Rodríguez has stretched his on-base streak to 26 consecutive games. It's tied for the longest active streak in the International League entering play today, matching Jose Fermin from Memphis and Charlotte's Kyle Teel. That trio is also now tied for the second-longest streak in the IL this year, trailing Norfolk's Dylan Beavers, who reached in 30 consecutive games from April 1 through May 8.

DEALT- Left-hander Rob Zastryzny was traded by New York to the Milwaukee Brewers for cash considerations on Friday. The reliever did not garner a decision over 13 games for the RailRiders this season. Zastryzny allowed eight runs, six earned on 16 hits with 12 strikeouts. He also did not walk a batter in 12 innings over work.

REHAB(S) COMPLETE- Jonathan Loáisiga returned to the Yankees on Friday from his MLB Rehab Assignment with the RailRiders. The right-hander appeared in three games, allowing one hit and striking out two over four innings of work. Clayton Beeter's rehab assignment also came to a close. New York activated Beeter from the Injured List and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but he has yet to report. Beeter saw action in five games, allowing one run on three hits over 5.1 innings of work.

OVER UNDER- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is back to .500 with Saturday's win, currently sitting eight games behind Lehigh Valley in the 20-team International League. The club has been as many as five games over .500 and no more than two under thus far this season.

ALL-TIME LOW- Toledo's 20 runs on Thursday is tied for the fourth-most allowed by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in any single game, matching the Denver Zephyrs tally on July 22, 1989, at Mile High Stadium.

SOUNDS DIFFERENT- After this two-week homestand concludes Sunday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre heads to Nashville for the first time since May of 1991. The Red Barons and Sounds met 15 times during the Triple-A Alliance era, with Nashville leading the all-time set 8-7. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has not played a game in Nashville in nearly 34 years (12,393 days).

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- The Yankees lost 3-2 to the Mets Saturday afternoon. DJ LeMahieu and Cody Bellinger homered, but a Francisco Lindor sac fly in the top of the ninth proved to be the difference... Somerset beat Portland 11-5. Rafael Flores, Garrett Martin and Dylan Jasso drove in three runs apiece... Hudson Valley rallied from a 6-1 deficit to beat Aberdeen 10-7. Roc Riggio homered twice and Parks Harber homered and drove in four in the comeback win... Tampa dropped a 5-4 decision to Palm Beach. Eight of nine Tarpons had at least one hit in the loss.







