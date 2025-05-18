Norfolk Walks Off For Second Time In Series

May 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (16-28) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (28-17), 6-5, on Sunday at Harbor Park. That concludes the homestand, with Norfolk finishing the series with two walk-off wins on the week.

It was Norfolk that got out in front first, starting with Coby Mayo's seventh home run of the season. It was his 41st of his Tides career, tying him with Connor Norby for third place in Orioles affiliate franchise history. In the second inning, Chadwick Tromp knocked an RBI single inning to make it 2-0.

Jacksonville took the lead back entirely in the fifth inning with three runs, including a Jacob Berry two-run homer. Both teams scored a run in the seventh inning, with Tromp knocking an RBI double to make it a 4-3 game.

Berry extended the lead for Jacksonville in the eighth on an RBI single to make it 5-3. In the bottom of the ninth, the Tides would rally without getting out. Tromp came through again with an RBI single. Fernando Peguero tied the game up on an RBI single. With the bases loaded, Dylan Beavers drew the walk-off walk to take the series finale, 6-5.

The Tides hit the road Tuesday to face St. Paul starting at 12:05 p.m. It's the first time Norfolk has played the franchise. Neither team has announced probables.







