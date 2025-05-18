Norfolk Walks Off For Second Time In Series
May 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (16-28) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (28-17), 6-5, on Sunday at Harbor Park. That concludes the homestand, with Norfolk finishing the series with two walk-off wins on the week.
It was Norfolk that got out in front first, starting with Coby Mayo's seventh home run of the season. It was his 41st of his Tides career, tying him with Connor Norby for third place in Orioles affiliate franchise history. In the second inning, Chadwick Tromp knocked an RBI single inning to make it 2-0.
Jacksonville took the lead back entirely in the fifth inning with three runs, including a Jacob Berry two-run homer. Both teams scored a run in the seventh inning, with Tromp knocking an RBI double to make it a 4-3 game.
Berry extended the lead for Jacksonville in the eighth on an RBI single to make it 5-3. In the bottom of the ninth, the Tides would rally without getting out. Tromp came through again with an RBI single. Fernando Peguero tied the game up on an RBI single. With the bases loaded, Dylan Beavers drew the walk-off walk to take the series finale, 6-5.
The Tides hit the road Tuesday to face St. Paul starting at 12:05 p.m. It's the first time Norfolk has played the franchise. Neither team has announced probables.
International League Stories from May 18, 2025
- Back and Forth Series Finale Goes to the ClipShow - Columbus Clippers
- Nashville Falls in Series Finale to Redbirds - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse Comeback Falls Short in 8-6 Loss to Lehigh Valley on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Johnson Ties Franchise Wins Record as Redbirds Beat Sounds - Memphis Redbirds
- I-Cubs Snap Five-Game Win Streak with 3-1 Loss against St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Fall Short in Series Finale - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Six-Run First Powers 'Pigs to Series Win over Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Scoring Position Woes Haunt Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Morris Dominates, Holland's Blast Gives Saints 3-1 Win over I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Mud Hens Overcome Late RailRiders Rally in Series Finale - Toledo Mud Hens
- Red Wings Hang on to Win Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Norfolk Walks Off For Second Time In Series - Norfolk Tides
- Indians Clinch Six-Game Sweep over Louisville Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Five-Run Fourth Inning Propels Gwinnett to 6-0 Victory - Gwinnett Stripers
- Homers, Riley's Four RBI Lead Bisons to 8-4 Win over WooSox - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Squander Leads, Swept by Indians with 4-3 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall on Walk-Off to Tides in Series Finale - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Thompson Slams Solo Homer, WooSox Drop Road Trip Finale - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Partner with Rochester Area Ford Dealers - Rochester Red Wings
- Big Sixth Inning Breezes Clippers to Victory - Columbus Clippers
- May 18: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 18, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 18 vs. Durham - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.