Red Wings Partner with Rochester Area Ford Dealers

May 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are thrilled to unveil a groundbreaking partnership with the ROCHESTER AREA FORD DEALERS. This alliance breathes new life into the Hardball Café at Innovative Field, marking its first transformation since 1999 when it was introduced. Stepping into the newly transformed large party suite, now proudly sponsored by Ford, fans will be greeted by an unmatched ambiance.

"Professional baseball has existed in the Flower City since 1877, and we're proud to partner with an elite national brand that shares an amazing legacy dating back to 1903. We are constantly trying to improve the fan experience here at Innovative Field, and that's exactly what this partnership will do," stated Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON.

"The Rochester Area Ford Dealers are excited to see the union between Ford and the Rochester Red Wings come to fruition and bring fans an elevated game day experience," said a Rochester Area Ford Representative, GREG STAHL. "This partnership goes beyond Innovative Field - it is rooted in our shared commitment to giving back and making a lasting impact in the community we call home."

As part of the Hardball Cafe's transformation, fans can eagerly anticipate various unique collaborative initiatives and activations. Select Friday home games will be designated as Ford Fridays and will include special promotions, giveaways, and vehicle displays, adding excitement at Innovative Field. Ford will also sponsor a phone charging station at the ballpark, on the first base concourse near the Ice Cream Plus concessions stand, so that fans can stay connected during their time at the park.

Renderings for the new Rochester Area Ford Dealers Hardball Café are attached below and feature room for 100 guests, a private bar, private restrooms, a food service line, and an amazing view of the ballpark. For more information on how your group can reserve the Rochester Area Ford Dealers Hardball Café, call the Red Wings at 585-454-1001 and ask for Group Sales.

For more information about the Rochester Red Wings and the partnership with Ford, please visit www.redwingsbaseball.com.







International League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.