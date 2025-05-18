RailRiders Fall Short in Series Finale

May 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Toledo Mud Hens 10-8 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre overcame an early five-run deficit but could not hold the advantage, dropping the series to the Mud Hens.

Toledo plated three runs in the top of the first against RailRiders starter Carlos Carrasco. With two outs, Hao-Yu Lee reached on an error and scored on a Gage Workman base hit for an early 1-0 edge. Manuel Margot followed with a two-run single, giving the Mud Hens a 3-0 lead.

The Mud Hens tallied two more runs in the second. Jace Jung hit a two-run homer to right field for a five-run advantage.

Alex Jackson put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on the board in the home half of the frame, launching an offering off Mud Hens starter Lael Lockhart 112 MPH out of the park to pull within four.

Toledo went back up five runs in the third off reliever Leonardo Pestana. After Margot singled with two outs, Ryan Kreidler doubled for a 6-1 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre dug into the deficit in the bottom of the third. Cooper Hummel singled and Everson Pereira was hit by a pitch, setting up an RBI single from T.J. Rumfield to trail 6-2. Alex Jackson followed with a two-run base hit to narrow the gap to 6-4.

Riley Unroe led off the top of the fourth with an inside-the-park home run, putting Toledo ahead three.

The RailRiders overcame the disadvantage in the sixth inning, sending eight batters to the plate and scoring four runs. Dominic Smith pulled Scranton/Wilkes-Barre within two, crushing a four-seam fastball 409 feet to right off Toledo's Jordan Balazovic. Bryan De La Cruz doubled, and Jose Rojas sent him home with an RBI single, closing the gap to one. With the tying run in scoring position and the go-ahead run on first, Andrew Velazquez evened the game at seven with a base hit. Hummel broke the tie on a base knock, plating Velazquez to go ahead 8-7.

Toledo answered in the eighth when Margot hit his third RBI of the contest, tying the game at eight. Jahmai Jones was tagged out at home on the play to end the inning.

Unroe pushed the Mud Hens back out in front off position player Ismael Munguia, doubling down the left field line to score Bligh Madris for a one-run lead. Toledo went ahead two on a Jace Jung single to cap the scoring.

Carrasco tossed 1.2 innings, allowing five runs on four hits. Munguia was charged with the loss. Lockhart pitched 4.0 innings, giving up four runs on four hits. Matt Gage (1-1) was credited with the win, tossing two scoreless frames.

The RailRiders travel to Nashville to take on the Sounds on Tuesday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, May 27, for a home series against Worcester. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

