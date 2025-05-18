Red Wings Hang on to Win Series Finale

May 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The rain cleared on a dreary Sunday afternoon, just in time for the Red Wings to steal the series finale from the Durham Bulls, 7-5. Though the Bulls jumped ahead early, the Wings clawed their way back into the game, putting across seven runs on eight hits. A quality start from RHP Seth Shuman and a multi-hit game from 2B Darren Baker propelled the Wings to a win.

After a leadoff strikeout, Durham picked up where they left off Saturday night, with a solo shot from 2B Tanner Murray to break open the bank for the Bulls, quickly putting them ahead, 1-0. Rochester looked to answer back in the bottom half of the inning, but Durham starter LHP Joe Rock set the Wings down in order 1-2-3.

Former Red Wing C Tres Barrera led off the top of the third for Durham with a sharp single on the grounder down the left field line. CF Brock Jones then drove a 417-foot homer to Center Field, a two-run blast to increase Durham's lead to 3-0.

Red Wing DH Paul Witt poked a single into left field to lead off the bottom of the fifth. C Brady Lindsly then dropped in a second single of his own, and SS J.T. Arruda drew a four-pitch walk to put Durham into their first major jam of the day, with the bases loaded and no outs. The Wings finally broke through, putting in three runs on back-to-back errors, tying the game at three with still nobody out in the inning. 3B Brady House then worked an eight-pitch walk, loading the bases again. LF Trey Lipscomb then dropped a two-run single into right field, giving the Wings their first lead of the day, 5-3. The Wings rally ended there, but not before the Wings took the lead on five unearned runs.

After a 1-2-3 top of the sixth, from Rochester starter Seth Shuman, J.T. Arruda picked up his first knock of the afternoon with a one-out single to right. A perfectly executed hit-and-run led to a Darren Baker single, who would reach second on an errant throw to third. RF Daylen Lile then knocked in Arruda on an infield single to make it 6-3 Wings. Rochester continued to capitalize on Durham's mistakes, as Darren Baker crossed the plate on a wild pitch. Durham would then retire back-to-back hitters, but Rochester took a 7-3 advantage into the seventh inning.

The Wings dipped into their bullpen in the ensuing half inning, and the Bulls worked hard to recreate their late magic from Saturday night as LF Tristain Peters slapped a quick single to left center field. Jamie Westbrook then drew an eight-pitch walk, Rochester forced a 6-4-3 double play, but Tristain Peters would come around to score on a wild pitch in the following at-bat. With the score 7-4, Red Wings, Brock Jones sent the Bulls back to the top of the order, working a walk. He then swiped second base, but was stranded there, keeping the hometown team in the lead entering the seventh-inning stretch.

The Bulls came out swinging in the top of the ninth, with Tristain Peters smoking an opposite field double with one away in the inning. Tres Barrera struck out, swinging with two out in the inning, but a passed ball allowed Peters to score, and Barrera to reach first. However, Red Wing RHP Eduardo Salazar did not waiver, leaving Barrera stranded and giving Rochester the 7-5 victory.

Right-hander Seth Shuman was the starter for the Wings, he went 6.0 strong innings, handing Rochester their second quality start in two straight nights. Shuman struck out two and walked none, giving up three earned runs in the afternoon. This gave way to RHP Jack Sinclair, who entered in the seventh, allowing one run on one hit and two walks. RHP Parker Dunshee took over in the top of the eighth, setting the Bulls down in order 1-2-3 with a strikeout. Eduardo Salazar came on to close the door on the Bulls in the ninth, striking out two batters and allowing one run on one hit.

2B Darren Baker is this afternoon's Player of the game. The University of California alumni put together a 2-for-4 day, singling twice and scoring twice as well. Baker's multi-hit day was his 69th career multi-hit game with the Red Wings dating back to 2023. In eight games out of the nine-hole this season, Baker carries a .280 batting average (7-for-25) with a pair of extra-base hits and four RBI.

Rochester will take their scheduled off-day on Monday and travel east on the Thruway to Syracuse for their first six-game set against the Mets in 2025. RHP Adrian Sampson will take the ball for the Red Wings in the opener, in what will be a 6:05 p.m. first pitch.







