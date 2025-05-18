Thompson Slams Solo Homer, WooSox Drop Road Trip Finale

May 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







BUFFALO, NY - Despite a solo home run Trayce Thompson, the Worcester Red Sox (21-23) dropped the series and road trip finale to the Buffalo Bisons (17-26) by an 8-4 final at Sahlen Field.

The WooSox went 5-7 on the two-week, 12-game road trip, and they split the six-game series in Buffalo.

The Bisons scored the game's first run, with Riley Tirotta singling home a run in the first inning.

Worcester tied the game in the third when Thompson blasted a 428-foot solo homer deep beyond the left-field fence.

But Buffalo regained the lead by plating a pair in the bottom of the third. Tirotta doubled in a run, and another run crossed the plate on an error.

In the top of the fourth, the WooSox scored thrice. Yasmani Grandal led off the frame with a single, and Karson Simas followed with a double. Corey Rosier ripped a two-run double into right-center field to tie the game. Three batters later, Nate Eaton lined an RBI single, which scored Rosier and gave the WooSox a 4-3 lead.

The Bisons immediately responded in the home half of the fourth, tying the game thanks to a solo homer from Rainer Nunez.

Orelvis Martinez hit a two-run home run in the fifth, and Tirotta clubbed a two-run double to give Buffalo an 8-4 lead.

Roman Anthony went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a walk. Anthony reached in 17 of his 30 plate appearances in the series. He has reached safely in 16 consecutive games.

The WooSox will return to the Heart of the Commonwealth this evening, take tomorrow off as is the league's Monday custom, and then open a six-game series vs. the Durham Bulls on Tuesday at 6:05 pm at Polar Park. Radio coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.







International League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.