Nashville Falls in Series Finale to Redbirds

May 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS - The Sounds fell 10-6 in the series finale in Memphis on Sunday afternoon. Trailing 10-0, The Sounds scored the final six runs of the game. Bobby Dalbec and Jorge Alfaro each homered, while Dalbec finished with three RBI and the only multi-hit performance for the Sounds.

RHP Deivi Garcia got the start on the mound for Nashville and worked into the fifth inning. Memphis scored a run in the third, two in the fourth, and then stormed in front with a seven-run fifth, including six hits and a Nashville error to take a 10-0 lead.

Dalbec put the Sounds on the board with his sixth-inning two-run home run and Alfaro followed it with a solo shot two batters later to give the Sounds their first runs of the game. Dalbec made it a multi-hit game and three RBI performance with a RBI single in the eighth to score Jimmy Herron who led off the inning with a double. Raynel Delgado collected a RBI in the inning with a single to score Dalbec as the Sounds cut the deficit in half to make it 10-5.

Freddy Zamora extended his on-base streak with a leadoff single in the top of the ninth inning. After being forced off the bases, Oliver Dunn drove home Jimmy Herron with a two-out RBI double to make it 10-6.

The Sounds will now return to First Horizon Park for the start of a six-game series against the Scranton-Wilkes/Barre RailRiders for the first ever series between the two clubs. Nashville last hosted a Yankees affiliate in 1991 when the Columbus Clippers visited Greer Stadium. First pitch of the final homestand in May is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, May 20th.

POSTGAME NOTES:

BOBBY BIG FLY: Bobby Dalbec ended his series with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a team-high three RBI and two runs scored. He hit his first home run of the season in the top of the sixth inning and ended the series with a hit in each of the final three games. Dalbec was signed by the Brewers to a minor league contract on May 10th and assigned to Nashville. Since the start of the 2023 season, Dalbec's 58 home runs are the fourth-most in all of Triple-A and he has 142 career minor league home runs in 625 minor league games since being drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 4th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

HIP, HIP: Jorge Alfaro also left the yard for the Sounds in the series finale on Sunday, hitting his team-leading 8th HR of the season. It ended a 16-game drought between home runs for Alfaro. He leads the team with 25 RBI as well. After hitting his seventh home run of the season on April 25th, Alfaro was tied atop the IL lead with seven home runs before his dry spell. He now sits tied for sixth along with nine others with his eight round trippers. There is a four-way tie atop the IL leaders with 10 home runs apiece. Sunday's loss was the first of the season for Nashville when hitting 2+ HR in a game. The team entered the day 13-0 when doing so.

FREDDY TURNS 20: Freddy Zamora extended his current on-base streak to 20 games, hitting a leadoff single in the top of the ninth inning. His 20-game streak surpassed Wes Clarke for the longest by a Nashville player over the last two seasons. The last player to have a 20-game on-base streak in a Sounds uniform was Cam Devanney in 2023 who reached base safely in 20 straight games from August 10-September 5.

WE DON'T NORMALLY DO THIS, BUT: Memphis' Michael Siani collected the first five-hit game against Nashville pitching since Kristopher Negron did it with Triple-A Reno on August 5, 2017, in Reno. Siani finished the game 5-for-5 with a triple, three RBI, and a run scored.







