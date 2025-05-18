Syracuse Comeback Falls Short in 8-6 Loss to Lehigh Valley on Sunday Afternoon
May 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - Even with a productive day from the lineup, the Syracuse Mets fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 8-6, on a windy Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, Ronny Mauricio had two hits in his return to Syracuse after missing all of 2024 and the beginning of 2025 recovering from knee surgery.
Lehigh Valley (31-14) ambushed Syracuse (20-25) in the top of the first inning and took a 6-0 nothing lead, forcing the Mets to play catch-up all afternoon.
Syracuse scored consistently throughout the game, starting with its first run in the third inning. Luis De Los Santos led off with a single, moved to second on a Ronny Mauricio base hit, and scored on an RBI fielder's choice by Jared Young to make it 6-1.
In the fourth, the Mets continued to chip away. Hayden Senger led off with a single, moved to second base on a wild pitch, and scored on a Donovan Walton RBI single that cut the IronPigs lead to 6-2. Lehigh Valley responded with two more runs in the top of the fifth, taking an 8-2 lead.
Syracuse slowly kept on mounting a comeback, adding another run in the fifth. Mauricio and Young set the table with a pair of singles, and Jon Singleton knocked in a run with an RBI double to make it 8-3.
The Mets tallied two more in the sixth inning when Young ripped a two-run single to score Ritter and Mauricio, cutting the deficit to 8-5. Syracuse would only go on to score one more run in the eighth inning - a Gilberto Celestino triple, followed by a sacrifice fly from Young, slashing the lead to 8-6.
On the mound, the Mets' bullpen held its own, pitching eight and one-third innings, allowing just two unearned runs.
Syracuse starts a six-game series with Rochester on Tuesday night with game one. Right-hander Brandon Sproat starts for the Mets with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
Ronny Mauricio of the Syracuse Mets
(Herm Card)
Syracuse Comeback Falls Short in 8-6 Loss to Lehigh Valley on Sunday Afternoon
