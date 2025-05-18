Scoring Position Woes Haunt Knights

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Charlotte Knights were dealt a 6-0 shutout loss on Sunday afternoon by the Gwinnett Stripers. The Knights went 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position, left 12 runners on base, and suffered their third shutout loss of the season.

Charlotte had a great opportunity to open the game's scoring In each of the first four innings. The Knights had at least one runner in scoring position in all four frames. After the Stripers escaped their fourth consecutive jam, Gwinnett rallied to score five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Stripers added one more in the sixth for the contest's final run.

The Knights received two hits from both Korey Lee and Andre Lipcius. Charlotte also was very aggressive on the basepaths and went a perfect 3-for-3 in stolen bases.

Mike Clevinger was solid on the mound over the first three innings before the right-hander ran into trouble in the fourth. Chase Plymell, Chris Rodriguez, and Penn Murfee all notched scoreless appearances out of the Charlotte bullpen.

The Knights finished out the week with a series split against the Stripers. Next up, Charlotte returns to Truist Field on Tuesday, May 20 for Interleague Play. The Knights will host the Round Rock Express of the Pacific Coast League. Tuesday's game begins at 6:35pm ET.







