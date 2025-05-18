Scoring Position Woes Haunt Knights
May 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Charlotte Knights were dealt a 6-0 shutout loss on Sunday afternoon by the Gwinnett Stripers. The Knights went 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position, left 12 runners on base, and suffered their third shutout loss of the season.
Charlotte had a great opportunity to open the game's scoring In each of the first four innings. The Knights had at least one runner in scoring position in all four frames. After the Stripers escaped their fourth consecutive jam, Gwinnett rallied to score five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Stripers added one more in the sixth for the contest's final run.
The Knights received two hits from both Korey Lee and Andre Lipcius. Charlotte also was very aggressive on the basepaths and went a perfect 3-for-3 in stolen bases.
Mike Clevinger was solid on the mound over the first three innings before the right-hander ran into trouble in the fourth. Chase Plymell, Chris Rodriguez, and Penn Murfee all notched scoreless appearances out of the Charlotte bullpen.
The Knights finished out the week with a series split against the Stripers. Next up, Charlotte returns to Truist Field on Tuesday, May 20 for Interleague Play. The Knights will host the Round Rock Express of the Pacific Coast League. Tuesday's game begins at 6:35pm ET.
International League Stories from May 18, 2025
- Back and Forth Series Finale Goes to the ClipShow - Columbus Clippers
- Nashville Falls in Series Finale to Redbirds - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse Comeback Falls Short in 8-6 Loss to Lehigh Valley on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Johnson Ties Franchise Wins Record as Redbirds Beat Sounds - Memphis Redbirds
- I-Cubs Snap Five-Game Win Streak with 3-1 Loss against St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Fall Short in Series Finale - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Six-Run First Powers 'Pigs to Series Win over Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Scoring Position Woes Haunt Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Morris Dominates, Holland's Blast Gives Saints 3-1 Win over I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Mud Hens Overcome Late RailRiders Rally in Series Finale - Toledo Mud Hens
- Red Wings Hang on to Win Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Norfolk Walks Off For Second Time In Series - Norfolk Tides
- Indians Clinch Six-Game Sweep over Louisville Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Five-Run Fourth Inning Propels Gwinnett to 6-0 Victory - Gwinnett Stripers
- Homers, Riley's Four RBI Lead Bisons to 8-4 Win over WooSox - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Squander Leads, Swept by Indians with 4-3 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall on Walk-Off to Tides in Series Finale - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Thompson Slams Solo Homer, WooSox Drop Road Trip Finale - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Partner with Rochester Area Ford Dealers - Rochester Red Wings
- Big Sixth Inning Breezes Clippers to Victory - Columbus Clippers
- May 18: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 18, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 18 vs. Durham - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.