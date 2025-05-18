I-Cubs Snap Five-Game Win Streak with 3-1 Loss against St. Paul

May 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs dropped the final game of this week's series 3-1 against St. Paul as James Triantos drove in the only run for Iowa.

In the final match of the seven-game series this week between the Iowa Cubs and St. Paul Saints, both teams remained scoreless in the first two innings.

Left-hander Jordan Wicks allowed the first run to St. Paul, as two singles and a walk plated the first run of the game 1-0.

After allowing just the one run on four hits, Wicks' day was done as Riley Martin took the reins in the top of the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, James Triantos knocked in the first Iowa run of the day and tied the game 1-1.

Wicks wrapped his day as he tossed 5.0 innings, allowed just one run on four hits and struck out three batters in the process.

After Martin worked an inning and struck out two, Jack Neely got into trouble in the top of the seventh inning as he loaded the bases with two walks and a hit. Instead, he was able to get out of trouble and strike out the last batter.

Neely wrapped up his day with three strikeouts before Nate Pearson and Ethan Roberts entered the game in the last innings.

The Saints pulled away with a two-run shot off Roberts to put the Saints up 3-1.

Iowa had one last chance in the top of the ninth inning but went down 1-2-3, snapping their five-game winning streak.

With Monday off, the Iowa Cubs will travel to Columbus and take on the Clippers in a six-game set starting on Tuesday, May 20 as first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. CT.







