Morris Dominates, Holland's Blast Gives Saints 3-1 Win over I-Cubs

May 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - So this is what happens when the wind isn't howling out at Principal Park. In a well-pitched, well-played game it was starter Andrew Morris twirling 5.0 shutout innings and Will Holland delivering a go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth as the St. Paul Saints defeated the Iowa Cubs 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Morris pitched perhaps his best outing for the Saints this season. He was in command from the beginning, but even when he got into trouble, he made the pitches to get out of it. He struck out three in the first and faced the minimum in the second after a caught stealing.

For the third consecutive game the Saints grabbed the early lead. With one out in the third Holland singled to right, moved to second on a walk to Edouard Julien, and scored on a single to center by Mickey Gasper putting the Saints up 1-0.

In the bottom of the inning Morris got out of a second and third one out jam by striking out Owen Caissie and Chase Strumpf.

Morris was once again faced with second and third and one out in the fifth. He struck out Christian Franklin and got Caissie to fly out to left. Morris went 5.0 shutout innings, allowing four hits while walking one and striking out a Triple-A career-high eight, one shy of his overall career high.

Randy Dobnak made his first Saints appearance in a month after coming off the injured list on Sunday. An error proved costly in the sixth inning allowing the I-Cubs to tie the game. Strumpf led off with a single to left. Kevin Alcántara reached on a throwing error at third by Jose Miranda as Strumpf took third. With one out a groundout by James Triantos scored Strumpf tying the game at one. Dobnak went 2.0 solid innings allowing one unearned run on one hit while walking one and fanning three.

Kyle Bischoff tossed a hitless, scoreless eighth inning for the Saints striking out one and that set the stage for the ninth.

With one out, Jeferson Morales reached on a fielding error by the second baseman Triantos. Holland followed with a towering two-run homer to left, his third of the season, putting the Saints up 3-1. Holland went 2-3 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored.

That was enough for Richard Lovelady who tossed a perfect ninth punctuating the save with a game-ending strikeout.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday morning at 11:07 a.m. at CHS Field. The Saint send RHP Cory Lewis (1-3, 9.27) and the Tides are TBA. The game can be seen on the CW Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







