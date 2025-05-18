Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 18 vs. Durham

May 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls (28-16) vs. Rochester Red Wings (11-31)

Sunday, May 18, 2025 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Joe Rock (1-2, 5.18) vs. RHP Seth Shuman (0-1, 2.18)

WHEN IT RAINS, IT POURS: Rochester and Durham Bulls squared off for Game five of the six-game series last night...Durham rallied for seven runs in the ninth to beat the Red Wings, 9-3...3B BRADY HOUSE provided the offensive firepower with a pair of home runs and all three of the Red Wings RBI...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ turned in a solid 6.1 innings on the mound, Rochester's third quality start of the season...the Red Wings look to salvage the series finale this afternoon, sending RHP SETH SHUMAN to the mound for the second time this week against Durham southpaw Joe Rock.

BRINGIN' THE HOUSE DOWN: 3B BRADY HOUSE logged his fourth professional multi-homer game last night, and second this season (4/19 vs. WOR)...he finished 2-for-4 at the plate, driving in all three of the Red Wings runs while scoring two of his own...he has homered in three of his last four games and has collected a hit in five-straight, pacing all Nationals Minor Leaguers with eight long balls this season...he also leads the way with 24 RBI, nine doubles and 18 XBH...

House is the third Red Wings infielder in the Nationals era (since 2021) to notch two multi-homer games in a season (Blankenhorn in '24, Meneses in '22).

ALVA-RISE: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ logged 6.1 innings last night, the longest start by a Red Wings pitcher in 2025...the California native allowed one earned on four hits, while striking out three and walking one to solidify the third quality start by a Rochester arm this season...through the first five games of the series, Red Wings starters have logged a 3.08 ERA (9 ER/26.1 IP) with a 1.25 WHIP and 3.13 K/BB...

Alvarez ranks second among Nationals Minor Leaguers with 40.0 innings pitched.

IT'S MILLAS TIME: C DREW MILLAS was one of two players to pick up a hit in last night's loss, lacing a single through the right side in the bottom of the ninth to finish 1-for-3 while adding a walk...Rochester catchers are one of four units in the International League with at least a .300 batting average (4th, .304, 45-for-148)...they also rank fourth with a .382 OBP and .855 OPS, and fifth with a .473 SLG.

GOT PILK?: LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON entered for the second consecutive contest and recorded an out to the only batter he faced last night...he has not allowed a run in five consecutive appearances dating back to game one on 5/10 against LHV...in nine appearance (2 starts) at Innovative field, the southpaw boasts a 2.08 ERA (3 ER/13.0 IP) with a .184 batting average against.







International League Stories from May 18, 2025

