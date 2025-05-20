Saints Give Thanks to Those That Serve During May 21-25 Homestand

May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - We know you're not a fan of the Yankees, but for one homestand we can all put aside our differences to celebrate various types of Yankees. Whether it's the Daddy kind, the four-legged terrier, or the ones that protect our freedoms. We're here to educate our fans on how these three connect with each other. It's a six-day celebration as the Saints welcome a first timer to CHS Field from May 21-25.

Wednesday, May 21 vs. Norfolk Tides, 6:37 p.m. - Military Appreciation Night

The women and men that put on a military uniform do so to protect us from foreign and domestic enemies. While serving they make sacrifices to put country first. It's just one of the many reasons why the Saints continue to honor our service members during Military Appreciation Night. Let the red, white, and blue fly high on this day and make sure you thank the many men and women that don the uniform on this night. The Saints will wear specialty Military jersey's that are military green with "Saints" in white across the chest, with the number in one on the left side of the jersey just below the "Saints," the CHS Field/St. Paul logo on the left sleeve and the "STP" logo on the right. The jersey will be auctioned off with the auction going live on May 21 and ending on June 1 at 7:00 p.m. Find out where our military personnel hang out around the state during our Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, May 22 vs. Norfolk Tides, 5:07 p.m. (Doubleheader)- Flint Hills Family Festival presented by Ordway/Plain Night

For over 20 years, the Flint Hills Family Festival presented by the Ordway has brought communities together through the power of the arts, welcoming over a million students, teachers, and families since its conception in 2001. During the Festival, kid-friendly activities spark creativity, exciting outdoor performances are free to attend, and inspiring, low-cost indoor performances are fun for the whole family. The two-day festival runs from May 30-31, so come out and help our friends gear up for their celebration. The Saints also honor their name, which some have called "plain." In honor of their name being put on blast Last Week (or was it two weeks ago), Tonight (but really May 22) the Saints are leaning into the dullard nature of their name for a Meh type of game. Grab a beer with them and enjoy a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, May 23 vs. Norfolk Tides, 6:37 p.m. - Copa de la Diversión Numero Uno with Post-Game Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy Featuring the Music of our Favorite Latin Musicians

"Copa de la Diversion" or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. Enjoy the Twin Cities favorite Latin foods, show off your dance moves with the samba or tango, enter our dominoes tournament, and enjoy the sounds of a mariachi band. Welcome Santos de San Pablo as the Saints wear their specialty jersey's. The Saints primary logo is a combined inspiration of the mascot, Mudonna, and sugar skulls, traditional folk art from southern Mexico. The light blue uniform has the primary logo patch on the right sleeve and the "CHS Field" logo on the left sleeve. Across the chest of the uniform is "Santos de San Pablo" with the number, in orange, on the bottom left side of the uniform. On the back of the uniform is the nameplate at the top with the orange number just below. Blue sleeves have two yellow stripes while the blue socks have three yellow stripes. The Saints will wear their traditional white pants with a light blue belt. Following the game is our post-game fireworks powered by Xcel Energy featuring the music of our favorite Latin musicians.

Saturday, May 24 vs. Norfolk Tides, 6:37 p.m. - Dog Day presented by Coco's Heart Dog Rescue

Not one. Not two. Not three. Wait, yes three opportunities to bring your four-legged friend out to a game this season and this is your first chance. Ain't Nothin But A Hound Dog on these days as the Saints encourage everyone to bring out their canine friends on Dog Day with presented by Coco's Heart Dog Rescue. Whether you bring the dog to the game, or your dog brings you, there will be plenty of fun for both. Fire hydrants will adorn the concourse, but only for the dogs, and various contests will go on during the night including which owner looks most like their dog and which owner can sit, stay, and roll-over on command. Make sure man's best friend is on a leash, and hold on tight, because when a foul ball is hit there will be a mad dash to get the ball. You'll want to head out to the Cub A Cabana Lawn because during a portion of the game there will be puppy play time for all to join in. Imagine bringing your favorite four-legged canine on a tropical vacation during our Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, May 25 vs. Norfolk Tides, 5:07 p.m. - Memorial Weekend Celebration with post-game Monster Food Truck Rally and Blaze Credit Union Fireworks Supershow

This is a day to remember and honor the people who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. It was originally known as Decoration Day, originating in the years after the Civil War where people decorated the graves of the fallen men and women. Each year on Memorial Day a national moment of remembrance takes place at 3:00 p.m. local time. We honor all the men and women of our U.S. Armed Forces with the Memorial Day Celebration. S tick around following the game as kids run the bases on Cub Family Sunday. At the conclusion of all that fun is a post-game monster food truck rally. The food trucks scheduled to appear are: Burrito Mercado, Dine 1-1, iPierogi, KCM Egg Rolls, OHM Brownies, Rollin, Nolens, Thai Thai Street Food, and Youniverse Foodie. Once you've feasted on all the delectable items get ready for an amazing array of loud noises and colors exploding in the sky with our Blaze Credit Union Fireworks Supershow.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Blaze Credit Union Fireworks Supershow on May 25 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (June 28 and September 13) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.







