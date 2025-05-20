Iowa Falls in Game One at Columbus
May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The Iowa Cubs (24-19) fell to the Columbus Clippers (20-23) by a 3-2 score tonight in the first of a six-game series at Huntington Park.
Iowa took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a home run from Carlos Pérez. Columbus scored a run in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 2-1 advantage.
In the sixth, Iowa tied the game at 2-2 on a run-scoring single from Owen Caissie. But the Clippers regained the lead in the bottom half as Milan Tolentino singled home a run.
Keegan Thompson made the start for the I-Cubs and worked 3.2 innings and allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts. Pérez's homer gave him an extra-base hit in six consecutive games.
Iowa will play at Columbus on Wednesday for the second of a six-game series with first pitch from Huntington Park slated for 11:05 a.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
International League Stories from May 20, 2025
- Iowa Falls in Game One at Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Red Sox Best Bulls 8-2 - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings Use Nine-Run Fifth to Roll Past Mets - Rochester Red Wings
- Garcia Hits First Triple-A Homer, Anthony Goes Deep in Win over Durham - Worcester Red Sox
- Miley Twirls Shutout as Bats Top Stripers 4-0 - Louisville Bats
- Louisville Hands Stripers 4-0 Loss in Rain-Shortened Opener - Gwinnett Stripers
- Indians at Mud Hens Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- May 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Nashville Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Marlins' Phenom Pérez Probable Starter for Thursday's Game as Part of Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds, RailRiders Postponed on Tuesday Night - Nashville Sounds
- DJ Lobo to Headline Cocos Locos Night at Innovative Field on May 31 - Rochester Red Wings
- Late Runs Doom Bisons in 5-4 Loss to Lehigh Valley Tuesday Morning - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs Squeak out One-Run Win to Open Series with Buffalo - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Give Thanks to Those That Serve During May 21-25 Homestand - St. Paul Saints
- MASN to Feature Select Norfolk Tides Baseball Games - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings to Air on MASN, May 28, and July 9 - Rochester Red Wings
- Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame Elects Bisons' Mike Buczkowski in Class of 2025 - Buffalo Bisons
- Make It a Dozen: Saints and Tides Postponed on Tuesday, Doubleheader Thursday - St. Paul Saints
- Aces Around the Bases Disc Golf Returns to VyStar Ballpark on July 25-26 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.