Iowa Falls in Game One at Columbus

May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Iowa Cubs (24-19) fell to the Columbus Clippers (20-23) by a 3-2 score tonight in the first of a six-game series at Huntington Park.

Iowa took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a home run from Carlos Pérez. Columbus scored a run in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 2-1 advantage.

In the sixth, Iowa tied the game at 2-2 on a run-scoring single from Owen Caissie. But the Clippers regained the lead in the bottom half as Milan Tolentino singled home a run.

Keegan Thompson made the start for the I-Cubs and worked 3.2 innings and allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts. Pérez's homer gave him an extra-base hit in six consecutive games.

Iowa will play at Columbus on Wednesday for the second of a six-game series with first pitch from Huntington Park slated for 11:05 a.m.







International League Stories from May 20, 2025

