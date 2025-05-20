Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Nashville Postponed

May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, TN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders series opener against the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park has been postponed due to incoming severe weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 21. The first of two seven-inning games will begin at 6:05 P.M. EST. Game two will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's first series against Nashville since 1991 continues through Sunday before the RailRiders return to PNC Field on next Tuesday to host the Worcester Red Sox for the first time this year. Get tickets and promotional details online at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

