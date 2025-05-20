Louisville Hands Stripers 4-0 Loss in Rain-Shortened Opener
May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats (20-25) raced out to a four-run lead and let Mother Nature play the role of closer on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field, sending the Gwinnett Stripers (20-26) to a 4-0 loss in a rain-shortened five-inning contest. Ronald Acuña Jr. continued his rehab assignment for the Atlanta Braves and went 1-for-2 as the designated hitter.
Decisive Plays: Louisville took a 1-0 lead in the second inning as Edwin Rios doubled and scored on a single by Jack Rogers. In the third, Blake Dunn and Francisco Urbaez both singled and Rios followed with a three-run home run (7) to center for a 4-0 lead. All four runs were allowed by Bryce Elder (L, 0-2) in his first Triple-A start since being optioned by Atlanta on May 16.
Key Contributors: Acuña and Eddys Leonard (1-for-1, walk) were the only Stripers to reach base against rehabbing Cincinnati Reds starter Wade Miley (W, 1-0), who tossed a 5.0-inning complete-game shutout. Rios went 2-for-2 with a double, homer, and three RBIs for the Bats.
Noteworthy: The loss was Gwinnett's first at Louisville Slugger Field since August 22, 2021, snapping a six-game winning streak. Carlos Rodriguez went 0-for-2 to snap a 13-game on-base streak.
Next Game (Wednesday, May 21): Gwinnett at Louisville, 12:05 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Hurston Waldrep (4-2, 5.77 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Randy Wynne (1-4, 5.18 ERA) of the Bats. Radio Broadcast: 11:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 27): Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a T-shirt modeled after the No. 50 jersey of Stripers manager Kanekoa Texiera (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
International League Stories from May 20, 2025
- Garcia Hits First Triple-A Homer, Anthony Goes Deep in Win over Durham - Worcester Red Sox
- Miley Twirls Shutout as Bats Top Stripers 4-0 - Louisville Bats
- Louisville Hands Stripers 4-0 Loss in Rain-Shortened Opener - Gwinnett Stripers
- Indians at Mud Hens Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- May 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Nashville Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Marlins' Phenom Pérez Probable Starter for Thursday's Game as Part of Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds, RailRiders Postponed on Tuesday Night - Nashville Sounds
- DJ Lobo to Headline Cocos Locos Night at Innovative Field on May 31 - Rochester Red Wings
- Late Runs Doom Bisons in 5-4 Loss to Lehigh Valley Tuesday Morning - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs Squeak out One-Run Win to Open Series with Buffalo - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Give Thanks to Those That Serve During May 21-25 Homestand - St. Paul Saints
- MASN to Feature Select Norfolk Tides Baseball Games - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings to Air on MASN, May 28, and July 9 - Rochester Red Wings
- Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame Elects Bisons' Mike Buczkowski in Class of 2025 - Buffalo Bisons
- Make It a Dozen: Saints and Tides Postponed on Tuesday, Doubleheader Thursday - St. Paul Saints
- Aces Around the Bases Disc Golf Returns to VyStar Ballpark on July 25-26 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Louisville Hands Stripers 4-0 Loss in Rain-Shortened Opener
- Five-Run Fourth Inning Propels Gwinnett to 6-0 Victory
- Acuña Jr. Homers and Walks Four Times as Gwinnett Falls 5-3 to Charlotte
- Stripers Overcome Six-Run Deficit to Beat Charlotte 7-6
- Acuña's Two Hits Not Enough in Stripers' 7-1 Loss to Charlotte