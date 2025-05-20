Make It a Dozen: Saints and Tides Postponed on Tuesday, Doubleheader Thursday

May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - It was a nice two week run while it lasted. The Saints actually played a season high 14 straight games without a rain out. That streak ended on Tuesday when the Saints and Norfolk Tides 11:07 a.m. game was washed out due to rain. It's the 12th postponement for the Saints this season. The teams will make it up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday with game one beginning at 5:07 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game one.

Fans that purchased tickets for the May 20 game via phone or online will have rain tickets put into their account equal to the ticket value they purchased and can be used towards any 2025 Saints regular season game. Fans that purchased tickets in person at the box office must redeem their tickets for any 2025 Saints regular season game during normal box office hours Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. or Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The two teams will play game one of their six-game series on Wednesday night at 6:37 p.m. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.