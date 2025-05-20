Indians at Mud Hens Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Tuesday night's game at Toledo has been postponed due to inclement weather. This game will be made up on Thursday, May 22, as part of a doubleheader at Fifth Third Field. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled at 5:35 PM, with Game 2 beginning approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the opener. Both games will be 7.0-inning contests.
Check out the Indianapolis Indians Statistics
International League Stories from May 20, 2025
- Garcia Hits First Triple-A Homer, Anthony Goes Deep in Win over Durham - Worcester Red Sox
- Miley Twirls Shutout as Bats Top Stripers 4-0 - Louisville Bats
- Louisville Hands Stripers 4-0 Loss in Rain-Shortened Opener - Gwinnett Stripers
- Indians at Mud Hens Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- May 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Nashville Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Marlins' Phenom Pérez Probable Starter for Thursday's Game as Part of Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds, RailRiders Postponed on Tuesday Night - Nashville Sounds
- DJ Lobo to Headline Cocos Locos Night at Innovative Field on May 31 - Rochester Red Wings
- Late Runs Doom Bisons in 5-4 Loss to Lehigh Valley Tuesday Morning - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs Squeak out One-Run Win to Open Series with Buffalo - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Give Thanks to Those That Serve During May 21-25 Homestand - St. Paul Saints
- MASN to Feature Select Norfolk Tides Baseball Games - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings to Air on MASN, May 28, and July 9 - Rochester Red Wings
- Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame Elects Bisons' Mike Buczkowski in Class of 2025 - Buffalo Bisons
- Make It a Dozen: Saints and Tides Postponed on Tuesday, Doubleheader Thursday - St. Paul Saints
- Aces Around the Bases Disc Golf Returns to VyStar Ballpark on July 25-26 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indians at Mud Hens Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
- Indians Clinch Six-Game Sweep over Louisville Bats
- Indians Sweep Doubleheader; Look for Series Sweep on Sunday
- Bats vs. Indians Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
- Nick Gonzales Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis