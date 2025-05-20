Indians at Mud Hens Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Tuesday night's game at Toledo has been postponed due to inclement weather. This game will be made up on Thursday, May 22, as part of a doubleheader at Fifth Third Field. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled at 5:35 PM, with Game 2 beginning approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the opener. Both games will be 7.0-inning contests.







International League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.