Montgomery Tallies Three Hits in 5-1 Loss
May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights squared off against the Round Rock Express of the Pacific Coast League on Tuesday night. It was the first time the Knights faced a team from the PCL since 1999. Charlotte jumped out to an early lead, but Round Rock rallied to defeat the home team by a final score of 5-1.
The Knights lone run of the contest came in the bottom of the second inning. Colson Montgomery and Kyle Teel hit back-to-back singles to begin the frame. Bryan Ramos then legged out an RBI fielder's choice and Charlotte claimed a 1-0 lead.
Owen White pitched four shutout innings for the Knights before the Express connected with a two-run Homer in the fifth. Round Rock added three more runs in the top of the seventh and staved off every Charlotte rally down the stretch.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Knights loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate. Tristan Gray hit a line drive to deep centerfield but the catch was made to end the game. Gray and Teel each had one hit in the contest while Montgomery finished with a game-high three base hits.
James Karinchak and Justin Anderson both delivered solid outings out of the bullpen. Karinchak struck out four batters and Anderson worked a perfect top of the ninth. White was saddled with the tough-luck loss despite limiting Round Rock to only two runs in five innings pitched.
Charlotte will attempt to even up the series on Wednesday night. The first pitch at Truist Field is slated for 6:35pm ET.
