DJ Lobo to Headline Cocos Locos Night at Innovative Field on May 31

May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are turning up the heat on Saturday, May 31, with the return of COCOS LOCOS NIGHT, presented by VERIZON. The signature celebration of Latin culture will once again bring baseball, music, and the community together at Innovative Field, this time with a special postgame performance by international DJ and media personality DJ LOBO.

Widely considered one of the most influential figures in Latin music, DJ Lobo will take the stage following a Red Wings game and fireworks show, delivering a high-energy live set from the Hot Corner tent near the Jack Daniel's 10th Inning Bar.

A native of Queens, NY, DJ Lobo began his career in the New York City club scene at just 15 years old and has since performed in top Latin venues across the country, including in Houston, Miami, and Los Angeles. He rose to prominence on the airwaves with La Mega 97.9 FM in New York City-one of the nation's most listened-to Spanish-language stations. He's also the creator of the popular DJ Lobo App, a top-ranked platform for exclusive mixes and personalized playlists.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and first pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Pre-game festivities will feature a live set by DJ MAX, a U.S. Army veteran and Rochester-based DJ who brings his signature energy and hometown pride to his performance. DJ Max will also handle pre-game lineup announcements and player introductions throughout the game, highlighting each player's home country and heritage. The Dominican Republic National Anthem will be performed in addition to the American National Anthem.

In-game entertainment will be co-hosted by ANDY FADE, a Rochester native and one of Major League Baseball's most recognized barbers. Fade has worked with stars like Carlos Correa and José Berríos and is well known throughout MLB clubhouses. Off the field, he's made a lasting impact in Rochester-opening a local barbershop, mentoring young professionals, and staying deeply involved in the community.

"Cocos Locos Night is one of the most special nights of our season because it reflects everything we strive to be as an organization," said NAOMI SILVER, President, CEO, and COO of the Rochester Red Wings. "It's a night where culture, music, and baseball come together in celebration of Rochester's incredible Latin community. As a team rooted in this city, we believe deeply in showing up for the communities that give so much to us, not just on game nights, but all year long. Cocos Locos is one of the many ways we get to shine a spotlight on that connection."

"Here at Rochester Community Baseball, we strive to be much more than just a baseball team. We want to be woven into the fabric of this community, and Cocos Locos Nights help us to celebrate the culture of our Latino fans in Rochester," said DAN MASON, General Manager of the Rochester Red Wings. "It's always a high-energy event complete with music, dancing, and mouthwatering food and beverage options. We're thrilled to partner with Verizon to make DJ Lobo's appearance possible, and we appreciate our steering committee featuring Andy Fade, YESENIA RAMOS, ORLANDO ORTIZ, and our friends at CONDADO BAR & GRILL, who help us make these nights special for our community."

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Cocos Locos Hawaiian shirt presented by THE UPSTATE HONDA DEALERS. Throughout the night, fans can enjoy Latin-themed entertainment, music, photo booths, giveaways, and special concessions-including slow-roasted pernil and the return of the Cocos Locos rum cocktail, available only at the Jack Daniel's 10th Inning Bar.

Cocos Locos merchandise will also be available in the Red Wings Team Store and online at RedWingsBaseball.com. A new customization option allowing fans to add their country's flag to any fitted New Era 59FIFTY cap will be available in the team store.

Our Cocos Locos celebrations will return this season on July 22 and September 10, with each night offering its own unique celebration of Latin culture at the ballpark.

One ticket gets fans access to the game, fireworks, and a post-game DJ Lobo performance. Tickets start at just $14 and are available now at RedWingsBaseball.com.







International League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.