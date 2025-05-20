Red Wings to Air on MASN, May 28, and July 9

May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings will be hitting the regional airwaves this season, with two games set to be televised live on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN). The Wings' 11:05 a.m. game against the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday, May 28, and their 1:05 p.m. matchup against the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday, July 9, will be broadcast throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

"We are excited about the opportunity to have our games broadcast on the Nationals network," said Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON. "It will give Nationals fans a glimpse of the rising stars that will be making their way to Nationals Park very soon, and give us a chance to showcase our operation, including our ballpark, merchandise, food, and much more."

MASN's coverage brings the Red Wings into homes across a wide viewing area, including Washington Nationals fans who follow the team's Triple-A affiliate.

"We are excited to showcase the Red Wings to Nats fans and all baseball fans throughout the Mid-Atlantic," said GREG BADER, MASN General Manager and Executive Vice President.

Fans can tune in for both games and catch all the action as the Wings take center stage in two early afternoon showdowns.







