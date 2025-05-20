Miley Twirls Shutout as Bats Top Stripers 4-0

May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats ended their losing streak on Tuesday night by winning game one of the series against the Gwinnett Stripers 4-0 at Louisville Slugger Field. The game ended after four and a half innings due to inclement weather.

Wade Miley (W, 1-0) got the start for the Bats in his Louisville Slugger Field debut. He threw a 47-pitch complete game shutout, the first Bat to throw a complete game shutout since Robert Stephenson accomplished the feat against Buffalo in the first game of a doubleheader on July 24, 2018.

The first batter he faced was Ronald Acuna Jr., a four-time All-Star and 2023 NL MVP in MLB, on a rehab assignment for Atlanta. He singled to lead off the game but was immediately picked off by a throw over to first from Miley.

The Bats took the early lead in the second inning. Edwin Rios hit a leadoff double off the center field wall to kick-start the offense. Jack Rogers then singled up the middle to score Rios. After the run, the Bats loaded the bases but couldn't get any more runs across, ending the inning with a 1-0 lead.

Pitching to contact, Miley set the Stripers down quickly in the third with three straight ground outs. The Bats offense continued to flourish in the bottom half. Blake Dunn and Francisco Urbaez both singled to start the inning. Rios then cleared the bases with a 415-foot bomb to center field, his seventh home run of the season. The score was 4-0 after the third frame ended.

Miley worked around a two-out walk to pitch a scoreless fourth as rain began to fall. With heavy rain coming down in the fifth, Miley needed just five pitches to induce a ground out and two fly outs, making the game official with the Bats ahead after four and a half. From there, the tarp went on the field and the game was called.

Rios finished 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI. Rogers got an RBI on one hit. Miley earned the first complete game shutout of his Minor League career after throwing two shutouts at the Major League level. He allowed just two hits, walked one, and struck out two over the five-inning victory, his first win with Louisville.

The Bats (20-25) will continue their series with the Stripers (20-26) with game two on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call on Sports Talk 1080.







International League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.