Mauricio Homers But Syracuse Falls to Rochester, 9-4, on Tuesday Night
May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - Although the Syracuse Mets outhit the Rochester Red Wings, a nine-run top of the fifth inning was the difference in a 9-4 Mets loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, Ronny Mauricio had three hits and two RBIs for the Mets in the game.
Syracuse (20-26) starter Brandon Sproat cruised through four scoreless innings but ran into trouble in the top of the fifth. Rochester (13-31) scored nine runs off of seven hits and took a 9-0 lead.
The Mets responded in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run frame. Gilberto Celestino doubled, Luis De Los Santos singled, and Drew Gilbert knocked in Celestino with an RBI single that made it 9-1. With Gilbert at first and De Los Santos at third, Red Wings starter Adrian Sampson made an errant throw on a pick-off attempt at first base that rolled past the bag and scored the lead runner to cut the deficit to 9-2.
In the seventh, Syracuse added another run after a double by De Los Santos and an RBI single by Mauricio that made it a 9-3 ballgame. The only other run Syracuse scored was on a solo homer by Mauricio in the ninth to make it 9-4.
Syracuse continues its six-game series with Rochester on Wednesday morning with game two. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.
Images from this story
|
Ronny Mauricio of the Syracuse Mets homers
(Kylie Richelle)
