Garcia Hits First Triple-A Homer, Anthony Goes Deep in Win over Durham

May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, M.A. - Roman Anthony and Jhostynxon Garcia each homered to lead the Worcester Red Sox (22-23) to a series-opening 8-2 victory over the Durham Bulls (28-18) at Polar Park on Tuesday night.

The WooSox struck moments into the offensive night against Durham starter Joe Boyle. After the first two batters were retired, Garcia stepped up for his Triple-A plate appearance. He worked a 3-2 count and watched ball four go by, reaching on his first Worcester walk.

That put the wheels in motion-Nate Eaton laced a double to left-center to put two in scoring position, and Nathan Hickey brought Garcia and Eaton home with a single to center. The swing made it 2-0 and gave Hickey his 10th RBI over his last seven games.

Three innings later, a throwing error by Boyle allowed the WooSox to add to their lead. With a man on second, Marcelo Mayer hit a tapper in front of the plate; Boyle threw it off Mayer on his toss to first, scoring the home team's third run.

Roman Anthony provided another moment in the bottom of the sixth, smashing an opposite field home run off Cole Wilcox. The swing came on a 96-mile-per-hour sinker and went 369 feet to left. The home run was Anthony' first since April 24, but marked his 23rd hit in 16 games in May. He also has 15 walks in that span.

On the mound, Worcester starter Brian Van Belle turned in another sterling outing, posting the following line: 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K. Van Belle became the second WooSox pitcher to reach seven innings (Robert Stock) and the tenth in the International League. In 35 Triple-A innings, Van Belle has a 3.09 ERA with 29 strikeouts.

In the bottom of the eighth, Jhostynxon Garcia delivered his first Worcester moment. With a run in on a Mayer single and two on, he obliterated a three-run home run to left for his first Triple-A home run.

Isaiah Campbell finished off the win with his fourth save, capping off the WooSox win.

The WooSox continue their six-game series at Polar Park against the Durham Bulls, affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. On the mound, Robert Stock faces Mason Englert. Radio coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 100.1 The Pike, 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network, while television coverage is on 6:05 p.m.







