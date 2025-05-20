May 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers

May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (24-18) at COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (19-23)

Tuesday, May 20 - 6:05 PM CT - Huntington Park - Columbus, Ohio

RHP Keegan Thompson (3-1, 3.76) vs. RHP Vince Velasquez (0-0, 4.09)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs travel to Columbus to take on the Clippers in a six-game series...right-hander Keegan Thompson will make his 12th appearance and fifth start with Iowa this season...right-hander Vince Velasquez will make his seventh start for Columbus.

TOUGH SUNDAY: The Iowa Cubs dropped the series finale on Sunday to the St. Paul Saints by a 3-1 score...Iowa tallied five hits with no multi-hit efforts...Jordan Wicks made the start and worked 5.0 innings and allowed one run on four hits with three strikeouts... Riley Martin, Jack Neely and Nate Pearson all worked a scoreless frame.

TRANSACTION ACTION: Matt Shaw was recalled by the Cubs on Monday and Ethan Roberts was recalled prior to tonight's game...Shaw became the first I-Cubs player since Kyle Schwarber (2017) to hit two home runs in back-to-back games on May 15-16...Roberts has gone 1-1 with a 1.69 ERA (2 ER in 10.2 IP) in nine outings with the I-Cubs.

AWARD TOUR: Carlos Pérez was named the International League Player of the Week for the period of May 12-18 the league announced yesterday...in five games vs. St. Paul, Pérez slashed .615/.737/.1.615 (8-for-13) with five doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and six walks...he became the first I-Cub to be named IL Player of the Week this season and first since Moises Ballesteros on Aug. 26-Sept. 1...Carlos has an extra-base hit in five straight games, which is tied for the third longest such streak in the International League this season and longest by an I-Cub since Cole Roederer (also five) on June 23-28, 2024.

SHUT DOWN: The Iowa Cubs had their third shutout win of the season last Thursday evening, following a 2-0 win on April 13 at Toledo and a 1-0 win over St. Paul on April 19...Iowa had six shutouts during the 2024 campaign.

EXTRA EXTRA: Iowa infielder Ben Cowles hit his 12th double of the season in game two Thursday, which is tied for fourth-most in the International League...Cowles has seven extra-base hits in his last 12 games.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?: Despite being in third place in the International League West Division, the I-Cubs have the best run differential in the International League West Division (+60) with Nashville (+50) trailing...just two teams have a better run differential than Iowa in the entire International League, Lehigh Valley (+90) and Durham (+65).

GO LONG: Jonathon Long snapped his hit streak at nine games Saturday and his on-base streak to 14 games as he was pulled for Greg Allen ...Long ranks second in the International League with 55 hits and ranks fourth with a .367 batting average.

PUNCHIES: The Iowa Cubs struck out a season-high 17 batters Friday night...marked the most by an I-Cubs team since Sept. 12, 2024 in which they struck out 18...just seven teams in the International League have struck out at least 17 in a game this season.

GETTING IT DONE: Jonathon Long tallied six RBIs Thursday as part of a three-hit game...he is one of nine players in the International League to have a game with at least six RBI...Long became the first I-Cub with a six-RBI game since Jared Young on Aug. 30, 2023 at Toledo.

VS. COLUMBUS: Iowa and Columbus are set to play there first six-game series of the season...Iowa will host the Clippers on June 24-29 and July 18-20...the I-Cubs went 8-10 vs. Columbus last season including 2-4 on the road.

SWIPING BAGS: On Wednesday, Iowa stole seven bases which is tied for third-most by any team in the International League this season...marks the most steals by an I-Cubs team since June 4, 2016 vs. Memphis in which they also stole seven bases.

HIT PARADE: The I-Cubs led the International League with a .280 batting average and rank second in the International League with 393 hits, trailing Lehigh Valley who has 415...Iowa has played the fewest games in the IL this season with 42 with Lehigh Valley playing 46.







