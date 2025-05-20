Aces Around the Bases Disc Golf Returns to VyStar Ballpark on July 25-26

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's Aces Around the Bases disc golf presented by Moe's Southwest Grill returns to VyStar Ballpark from 4-10 p.m. on Friday, July 25 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 26.

A new nine-hole course will run through the entirety of VyStar Ballpark, including the concourse, seating bowl, field, Haskell Suite level and the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza. All paying players will receive a free, limited edition Jumbo Shrimp disc as part of their entry fee, which is just $35 per person, $70 for a pair and $140 for a foursome and can be booked via this link.

Food and beverage will be available to for purchase at the ballpark during the event.

Free parking for Aces Around the Bases disc golf presented by Moe's Southwest Grill is available, with ballpark entry at the Main Gate on Georgia St.







