Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame Elects Bisons' Mike Buczkowski in Class of 2025

The Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame today announced that they have elected President of Rich Baseball Operations, Mike Buczkowski, to their Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Induction ceremonies are to be announced.

The Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame also elected broadcaster John Murphy, who was part of the Bisons Broadcasting team for four seasons, 1985-1988. John Murphy with Bisons broadcasting partner Pete Weber before a Herd game in 1988.

Buczkowski is in his 39 th year in the Bisons organization and his seventh as the President of Rich Baseball Operations, overseeing the overall operation of not only the Bisons, but also the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals and the MLB Draft League West Virginia Black Bears. Prior to that position, the native-Buffalonian served as the Bisons general manager from 1994-2019, the longest tenure of any GM in Buffalo Bisons history.

During his tenure as Bisons GM, the Bisons won three league championships, lead their league in attendance seven times, and were given the Baseball America Bob Freitas Award for Overall Operational Excellence in 2001. Mike Buczkowski lifts the Governors' Cup trophy with Bisons manager Marty Brown after their title win in 2004.

Buczkowski was also inducted into the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024, the John Timon Society in 2022 and the Bishop Timon High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. He was the 2019 International League Executive of the Year.

Along with his baseball duties, Buczkowski is a member of the Western New York United Against Drug & Alcohol Abuse Foundation, the Buffalo Police Foundation, the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation and is a member of the Board of Trustees at Villa Maria College.







