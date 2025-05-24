Norfolk Splits Doubleheader In St. Paul

May 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The Norfolk Tides (18-31) defeated the St. Paul Saints (25-22) 12-1 in seven innings in game one and fell 6-4 in seven innings in game two of Saturday night's doubleheader at CHS Field in Minnesota. In game one, Cameron Weston shined on the bump, earning his first win; and Fernando Peguero had a career day at the plate, driving in four. In game two, Chadwick Tromp homered twice.

Game one did not start well for the Tides as Saints' pitcher Marco Raya (0-3, 9.61) carried a perfect game through four innings, emphasized by seven strikeouts. Raya would be replaced going into the fifth inning by Jacob Bosiokovic who would allow the next five hitters to reach by way of walk or hit by pitch, allowing the game-tying and go-ahead runs to score. Norfolk had taken the lead without even registering a hit before Fernando Peguero (2-4, 2B, 4 RBI) delivered a single into right field, breaking up the no-hit bid and plating the third run of the inning. The Tides would score another run on a Coby Mayo (2-5, RBI) infield single, making it 4-1 to end the fifth.

Cameron Weston (1-2, 4.26) went a career-high tying 6.0 innings where he allowed 1 run on five hits, one home run, and four walks with five strikeouts on a career-high 92 pitches. His only blemish was a fourth inning home run by Saints' first baseman, Mike Ford.

Norfolk scored three runs in the sixth inning on a Brady Feigl wild pitch and a Fernando Peguero two-run double and five runs in the seventh on a Hudson Haskin (0-1, 3 BB, 2 RBI, 2 R) walk, Peguero ground out, and Vimael Machín (1-4, HR, BB, 3 RBI) three-run home run.

Norfolk batters would draw nine walks in the final three frames, making it the fourth game this season they've drawn nine free passes in a game.

In game two, Chadwick Tromp (3-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI) launched two home runs in Norfolk's 6-4 loss against St. Paul in game two of the doubleheader. That was Tromp's sixth career multi-homer game, and his first since August 10, 2023, with Gwinnett at Charlotte.

Norfolk would carry their offensive onslaught into game two as they scored in the top of the first by way of a Jud Fabian (2-3, 3B, R) triple and a TT Bowens (1-3, 2b, RBI) RBI double. Tromp would provide the rest of the offense with a two-run home run in the second that travelled 490 feet according to the statcast in St. Paul, and another homer in the fourth inning to retake the lead 4-3. In seven career games at CHS Field in St. Paul, between time with the Gwinnett Stripers and Norfolk Tides, Tromp has five home runs.

St. Paul's offense would be powered by the long ball, as well, as Mickey Gasper hit two home runs and Anthony Prato would hit a two-run go-ahead homer in the bottom of the fourth.







