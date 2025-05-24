RailRiders Fall, 12-5, to Sounds

May 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, TN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 12-5 final to the Nashville Sounds on Saturday evening at First Horizon Park. The Sounds built an early lead and countered every time the RailRiders attempted a comeback effort.

Nashville sent eight to the plate in the second against RailRiders starter Anthony DeSclafani. Eddie Rosario doubled in Ernesto Martinez, Jr. to open the scoring. With one down, Freddy Zamora's two-run double extended the lead and Nick Kahle followed with his first home run of the season for a 5-0 Sounds advantage.

Dominic Smith led off the fourth with a triple and scored on a Jose Rojas groundout to get Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on the board.

Nashville added a pair on three hits in the fourth to extend their lead to 7-1. Oliver Dunn singled over a drawn-in infield to drive in two.

Smith singled and stole second and third in the top of the sixth. Rojas reached on an error, allowing Smith to cross and cut the deficit to five, but the Sounds quickly responded with a run in the bottom of the inning for an 8-2 edge.

Three seventh-inning hits generated a run for the RailRiders with Ismael Munguia driving in Braden Shewmake to narrow the Sounds lead to five at 8-3, but Nashville again countered with three runs on three hits to go up by eight.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated two runs in the eighth inning on a hit and two errors to trail 11-5, but a Martinez, Jr. home run capped the scoring at 12-5.

DeSclafani took the loss, allowing five runs on five hits over 2.1 innings of work. Jake Woodford followed and surrendered six runs on nine hits over a SWB season-high 99 pitches. Former RailRider and Yankee Josh Maciejewski (1-0) notched the win in his Sounds debut, allowing two runs on five hits over three relief innings.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Nashville conclude this set on Sunday at 3:05 P.M. Eastern. Carlos Carrasco is slated to start against DL Hall. The RailRiders return home on Tuesday, May 27, to open their first series against the Worcester Red Sox this season. Tickets and promotional details are available online at www.swbrailriders.com .

