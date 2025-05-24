Montgomery Delivers a Career Night in 8-6 Loss
May 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC- Colson Montgomery took center stage at Truist Field on Saturday night for the Charlotte Knights. The Holland, Indiana native connected with a career-high four hits, and all of them went for extra-bases. Montgomery belted two Home Runs, two doubles, and drew a walk for good measure. Unfortunately, the Knights came up a couple runs short and fell to the Round Rock Express by a final score of 8-6.
Charlotte rode a solid start from Mike Clevinger. The Knights used back-to-back Home Runs in the first inning by Brooks Baldwin and Montgomery to build a 2-0 lead. Clevinger surrendered a game-tying two-run shot in the top of the third; however, Charlotte recaptured the lead in the bottom of the frame on an RBI groundout by Tim Elko.
The Express turned the tide in the top of the fifth inning after the Knights committed a costly error that led to two unearned runs. Round Rock kept that momentum and extended their lead to 8-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Knights countered with two runs on an RBI single by Zach DeLoach and an RBI groundout by Baldwin. Montgomery crushed his second Homer in the bottom of the ninth, a solo shot that brought Charlotte within two. Elko and Kyle Teel both reached base with two outs, but a flyout ended the threat and the game.
Baldwin and Montgomery finished a combined 7-for-9 from the top of the Knights batting order. Dominic Fletcher added two hits and Teel worked a couple of walks to extend his reach base streak to 31 straight games.
Both teams are slated to wrap up the series on Sunday evening with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05pm ET.
