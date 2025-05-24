SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 24, 2025

May 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (22-25) vs. Nashville Sounds (30-19)

May 24, 2025 | Game 48 | Road Game 26 | First Horizon Park | First Pitch 7:35 P.M. EST

RH Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 2.25) vs. RH Garrett Stallings (2-1, 0.93)

DeSclafani: Allowed 1 R on 3 H over 4.0 IP in 5/17 ND vs. TOL with 5 K & 0 BB (7-2 RailRiders)

Stallings: Worked one scoreless relief inning in 5/22 Win vs. SWB with 3 K & 0 BB (7-6 Sounds in 11)

LAST TIME OUT- NASHVILLE, TN (May 23, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Nashville Sounds 10-5 Friday night at First Horizon Park. A five-run fourth and a four-run seventh keyed the win, helping Scranton/Wilkes-Barre snap a four-game skid.

The Sounds took a 1-0 advantage against RailRiders starter Allan Winans in the bottom of the second. With two down, Winans walked Eddie Rosario and Anthony Seigler. Raynel Delgado's single to right put Nashville up, driving in the first earned run Winans has surrendered this season over seven appearances.

The RailRiders sent all nine hitters to the plate in the fourth to build a 5-1 lead. Bryan De La Cruz tied the game with a run-scoring single, plating Alex Jackson. Andrew Velazquez's sac bunt brought in Jose Rojas for a 2-1 lead and a Nashville throwing error allowed De La Cruz to score to extend the lead. Ismael Mungia and Jesus Rodriguez added RBIs to close the fourth. After Nashville tallied a run on a balk in the sixth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added four runs in the top of the seventh. Dominic Smith hit a three-run homer, a 405-foot blast to right, and Rojas doubled in Jackson for a 9-2 edge. The Sounds answered with three runs on three hits in the bottom of the seventh to get within four.

In the ninth, Rojas doubled in Jackson again to cap the scoring at 10-5.

Winans (3-0) worked five frames, allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts. Tobias Myers (0-2) allowed the first five runs for Nashville and took the loss.

DUST ON THE BOTTLE- Anthony DeSclafani allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts over four complete innings last Saturday; his first professional appearance in 665 days. The right-hander threw 50 pitches in his return and did not walk a batter. DeSclafani makes his second start for the RailRiders in game five of the Nashville series tonight.

ONE MAN BAND- Jesús Rodríguez has stretched his on-base streak to 30 consecutive games with a leadoff single Friday and has matched Charlotte's Kyle Teel (active), Memphis's José Fermín (active) and Norfolk's Dylan Beavers (April 1-May 8) for the longest streak in the International League this season. Rodríguez's streak currently sits seventh since the Yankees affiliation began in 2007, one game behind Kevin Russo and Jake Cave, who reached in 31 straight in 2009 and 2017, respectively. Rodríguez also carries a 13-game hitting streak into play today, which is the longest by any RailRider this season and is tied for the seventh longest such streak in the league in 2025.

WHERE I COME FROM- Jon Olsen was promoted from Somerset on Friday. The 28-year-old made two appearances for the Patriots after the Yankees signed him to a Minor League free agent contract on May 8 from Piratas de Campeche in the Mexican League, where he was 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA and recorded 19 strikeouts over 17 innings. Olsen was initially drafted by Minnesota in 2018 and spent the entire 2024 season with the York Revolution in the Atlantic League, going 12-3 with a 3.60 ERA. Edinson Durán was placed on the Development List to open a roster spot for Olsen.

HOW COUNTRY FEELS- Alex Jackson became the third RailRider to hit at least two home runs in a single game this season. Everson Pereira and Jose Rojas each had multi-homer games on May 1 at Syracuse. Rojas hit three while Pereira launched two in a 19-7 win that night over the Mets. Jackson has 14 multi-homer games in his career, including three twice. His last was a three home run, six RBI game for Durham at Lehigh Valley on April 9, 2024.

I GO BACK- Brennan Davis was activated from the RailRiders Injured List on Friday and transferred to Somerset. The outfielder signed a Minor League deal with New York during the off-season and had spent the entire season on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre IL. The move takes the RailRiders Injured List down to nine.

LONG TIME GONE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its first series in Nashville since May 1991 this evening. The Sounds will come to Moosic in late July, marking their first series there since mid-June of that 1991 season.

COUNTRY ROADS- Brent Headrick was recalled by the Yankees earlier today. The southpaw began the season in New York's bullpen and did not allow a run over 5.1 innings of work before being optioned on April 7 when Ian Hamilton was activated off the Injured List. Over eight games for the RailRiders, Headrick was 2-0 with a 3.72 ERA over 9.2 innings with eight strikeouts and four walks.

I'M MOVIN' ON- On Wednesday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was swept in a doubleheader for the first time this season. The RailRiders had swept two and split three prior to last night's twinbill loss at Nashville. Despite losing both games, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre out hit the Sounds in both games, dropping their season mark to 16-3 when they outhit the opposition.

FAMILY TRADITION- New York fell 3-2 at Colorado. Aaron Judge hit his 17th home run of the year, but the Rockies forged ahead on a two-run double by Ryan McMahon in the bottom of the fifth against Clark Schmidt and the Yankees sent one more than the minimum to the plate from the sixth inning on... Somerset beat New Hampshire 9-6. Garrett Martin and Brennan Davis homered and Brendan Beck notched the win in back of J.T. Brubaker's MLB rehab start... Hudson Valley pummeled Winston-Salem 10-1. Parks Harber drove in four and Josh Grosz stuck out eight over seven innings to pace the 'Gades... Tampa was dropped 13-9 by Dunedin. Tyler Wilson homered and drove in four in the loss.







International League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.