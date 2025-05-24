Iowa's Offense Struggles in Loss at Columbus

May 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - The Iowa Cubs (26-21) mustered just five hits in tonight's 5-1 loss to the Columbus Clippers (22-25) at Huntington Park.

Columbus got on the board in the first inning as they took a 4-0 lead highlighted by a double by Johnathan Rodríguez.

The Clippers took a 5-0 in the fourth frame on a double from Petey Halpin.

The I-Cubs scored their lone run in the seventh inning on a run-scoring single from Chase Strumpf to cut the lead to 5-1.

Iowa will play at Columbus on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch from Huntington Park slated for 12:05 p.m.







