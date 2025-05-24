Superb Starting Pitching Leads 'Pigs to Doubleheader Sweep of Bisons

May 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Behind two splendid starts from Mick Abel and Kyle Tyler, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (35-15) swept a doubleheader, 4-1 & 4-2, from the Buffalo Bisons (18-30) Saturday evening at Coca-Cola Park.

Game One

Buffalo got their only run in the game in the first inning as they loaded the bases with one out off a single and two walks from Abel. A sacrifice fly from Orelvis Martinez produced the opening salvo.

The 'Pigs answered right back, scoring two to take the lead in the last of the first. After loading the bases on two walks and a hit batter, a sacrifice fly from Christian Arroyo tied the game and a Gabriel Rincones Jr. RBI groundout gave the 'Pigs the lead.

Óscar Mercado and Rodolfo Castro singled to begin the second. A sacrifice bunt moved them into scoring position where Justin Crawford cashed them both in with a double to make it 4-1.

After allowing a run in the first, Abel (6-2) settled in and stifled the Bisons the rest of the way. He retired nine in a row at one point en route to the win. In total, Abel punched out eight over six innings, allowing just one run on three hits, walking four.

Brett de Geus (S, 3) closed it out for the 'Pigs working around a walk for a scoreless seventh.

Adam Kloffenstein (0-1) took the loss for the Bisons, allowing four runs in 4.2 innings on five hits and three walks, striking out three.

Game Two

The back half of the doubleheader saw the 'Pigs offense jump out early. After stranding two aboard in the first, they struck in the second. With runners at second and third and two outs, Crawford hit a laser single to plate both runners. Otto Kemp followed with a two-run homer, his league-leading 12th of the year, to make it 4-0.

Tyler barely needed any of that run support. He sat down the first 15 batters he faced, carrying a perfect game into the sixth. He lost the perfect game and no-hit bid in the sixth, as a leadoff walk was followed by a hit batter and two-run double for Josh Rivera, getting the Bisons on the board. Tyler retired the next three in a row to end his night.

In total, Tyler (5-2) allowed just two runs on one hit over six innings, walking one while striking out six. Daniel Robert (S, 2) worked a scoreless ninth, dancing around two hit batters and a walk, striking out two to end it.

Andrew Bash (3-1) took the loss for the Bisons, allowing four unearned runs in four innings on five hits and two walks, striking out three.

The IronPigs and Bisons wrap up their series on Sunday, May 25th with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Alan Rangel (2-0, 5.63) is slated to go for the 'Pigs while Anders Tolhurst (1-0, 6.65) is lined up for the Bisons.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.