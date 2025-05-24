Bats Blank Stripers, 6-0, Clinch Series Victory

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats shut out the Gwinnett Stripers, 6-0, securing a series win on Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Aaron Wilkerson silenced the Stripers while the Louisville lineup delivered a five-run fourth. The Bats bullpen finished the job, holding the Stripers to just two base knocks, both off the bat of Eddys Leonard. The victory is Louisville's second shutout of the series against Gwinnett.

Louisville got the ball rolling right away as Bryson Brigman singled to lead off the first. After promptly swiping second, Francisco Urbaez brought him home with a single of his own. Urbaez' base knock extends his hit streak to 12 games, tying Tyler Callihan for the longest hit streak by any Bat this season.

Louisville starter Wilkerson (W, 4-1), celebrating his 36th birthday, came out strong. From start to finish, Wilkerson was dialed in as he tossed six scoreless frames. Surrendering just two hits and fanning five, Wilkerson certainly had a lot to celebrate.

As Wilkerson dominated on the bump, the Bats offense gave the birthday boy the gift of run support in the fourth. Louisville put up five runs in the frame, all with two outs. Urbaez doubled to get things going, and Rece Hinds kicked off the Bats' two-out rally with a single, plating Urbaez. Levi Jordan smacked a double down the third base line to score another run, and a Stripers error allowed P.J. Higgins to reach, plating another Bat and extending the frame. Louisville capitalized on the extra life immediately, as Davis Wendzel took Gwinnett starter Jose Suarez (L, 0-1) deep, pushing the Bats to a 6-0 advantage.

Louisville's bullpen picked up right where Wilkerson left off. Albert Abreu and Sam Moll each tossed a no-hit inning, and Lyon Richardson came in to seal the win with a scoreless ninth.

Urbaez was the sole Bat to record multiple hits, his fourth such performance in as many days, as Louisville tallied six runs on seven hits. The Bats continually capitalized, stranding just one runner all game.

The Bats (23-26) look to keep their momentum going as they wrap up their series with the Stripers (21-29) on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.







