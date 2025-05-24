Bulls Split Saturday Twinbill with Red Sox

WORCESTER, MA - Durham hit three homers in the nightcap to salvage a doubleheader split with Worcester on Saturday night, winning 7-3 after dropping the opener 2-1 at Polar Park.

Brock Jones, Andrew Stevenson and Bob Seymour each homered in game two as the Bulls (30-20) overcame an early 1-0 deficit to pick up their second win in the series.

The Red Sox (24-25) stole a game one win for the second straight day, down to their last out in the first game before rallying for two runs to win. On Friday night, the WooSox did the same thing in the seventh for a 5-4 win. Kevin Kelly (L, 0-1), who entered the opener in the seventh to begin his MLB rehab with the Bulls, permitted a two-run, two-out single to Nate Eaton to give Worcester the win.

Logan Workman tossed six scoreless innings, fanning six but took a no-decision.

In the nightcap, Joey Krehbiel (W, 4-0) tossed his longest outing in 12 years - 3 2/3 innings to earn the victory.

How It Happened: The WooSox took the opener thanks to a pair of infield singles in the seventh against Kelly before a bloop single by Eaton fell in front of a charging Tristan Peters. In game two, Garrett Acton permitted a leadoff homer in the first, the put the next two on before exiting the dilemma on two popouts and a strikeout. In the fifth, Krehbiel needed relief help after throwing 3 2/3 innings, with Paul Gervase entering to walk two batters with the bases loaded. The next hitter, Blake Sabol, smoked a liner to second base on which Tanner Murray made a leaping catch to preserve the lead, and possibly the win.

It's Been 12 Years...: Joey Krehbiel tossed 3 2/3 innings for the Bulls on Saturday night, his longest relief appearance in 12 years. Shorthanded in the pen, Krehbiel stepped up his 57-pitch outing, his longest since August 2, 2013 while pitching in the Midwest League for the Burlington Bees in the Los Angeles Angels organization.

Remember Him?: Former Tampa Bay Rays and Durham Bulls pitcher Jose DeLeon worked four innings in game two, permitting a pair of homers in his first frame, but shutting out the Bulls the rest of his outing. DeLeon pitched for the Rays and Bulls in 2017 and 2019, before continuing his major league career with Cincinnati and Minnesota. DeLeon's promising career was derailed by several injuries, but is trying to return to the majors with Boston, which signed him to a free agent contract in March.

What's Next: The finale of Durham's fortnight on the road Sunday afternoon with Joe Rock slated to start the series finale against the WooSox at 1:05 PM ET. The Bulls are 6-5 on their 12-game trip.







